Who's Playing

Washington @ Stanford

Current Records: Washington 3-4; Stanford 3-4

What to Know

After two games on the road, the Stanford Cardinal are heading back home. Their week off comes to an end as they meet up with the Washington Huskies at 10:30 p.m. ET at Stanford Stadium on Saturday. Washington should still be feeling good after a win, while the Cardinal will be looking to regain their footing.

It was close but no cigar for Stanford as they fell 34-31 to the Washington State Cougars two weeks ago. Stanford was up 13 to nothing at the end of the first quarter but couldn't hold on to the lead. A silver lining for them was the play of QB Tanner McKee, who passed for two TDs and 273 yards on 32 attempts in addition to punching in one rushing touchdown. McKee's performance made up for a slower matchup against the Arizona State Sun Devils three weeks ago.

Special teams collected 11 points for Stanford. K Joshua Karty delivered a perfect 3-for-3 game.

Meanwhile, Washington didn't have too much breathing room in their game with the Arizona Wildcats last Friday, but they still walked away with a 21-16 victory. The win came about thanks to a strong surge after the half to overcome a 13 to nothing deficit. WR Terrell Bynum was the offensive standout of the contest for the Huskies, catching five passes for one TD and 143 yards.

This next contest is expected to be close, with the Cardinal going off at just a 2.5-point favorite. Neither team has fared well against the spread -- they are 2-4, while Washington are 1-5.

Stanford and Washington now sit at an identical 3-4. A pair of defensive stats to keep an eye on: Stanford is 238th worst in the nation in rushing touchdowns allowed, with 17 on the season. The Huskies have had an even harder time: they are stumbling into the game with the 201st most rushing touchdowns allowed in the nation, having given up 11 on the season. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 10:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 10:30 p.m. ET Where: Stanford Stadium -- Stanford, California

Stanford Stadium -- Stanford, California TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Cardinal are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Huskies, according to the latest college football odds.

Over/Under: -108

See college football picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Stanford have won four out of their last six games against Washington.