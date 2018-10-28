Stanford vs. Washington St.: Live updates, score, results, highlights, for Saturday's NCAAF game

Halftime Recap

Stanford already have more points in two quarters against Washington St. than they managed in total against Arizona St. last Thursday. Stanford have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead 28-17 at halftime. They have been led by K.J. Costello, who has so far passed for 192 yards and 3 touchdowns.

A victory for Stanford would put an end to Washington St.'s three-game winning streak. We'll see if Stanford manage to rain on Washington St.'s parade or if it's blue skies for Washington St. instead.

Game Preview

Washington St. will square off against Stanford at 7:00 p.m. on Saturday. The neutral point spread forecasts a close one for these two.

Washington St. might be getting used to good results now that the team has three wins in a row. They took their game against Oregon last Saturday 34-20. Gardner Minshew II was the offensive standout of the match for Washington St., as he passed for 323 yards and 4 touchdowns. Minshew II has been a consistent playmaker for Washington St. as this was the 3rd good game in a row from him.

Meanwhile, Stanford were able to grind out a solid win over Arizona St., winning 20-13.

The last time the two teams met, Washington St. came out on top in a nail-biter against Stanford, sneaking past 24-21. The rematch might be a little tougher for Washington St. since the squad won't have home-field advantage. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.