Stanford vs. Washington St. updates: Live NCAAF game scores, results for Saturday
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Stanford vs. Washington State football game
Washington St. will square off against Stanford at 7:00 p.m. on Saturday. The neutral point spread forecasts a close one for these two.
Washington St. might be getting used to good results now that the team has three wins in a row. They took their game against Oregon last Saturday 34-20. Gardner Minshew II was the offensive standout of the match for Washington St., as he passed for 323 yards and 4 touchdowns. Minshew II has been a consistent playmaker for Washington St. as this was the 3rd good game in a row from him.
Meanwhile, Stanford was able to grind out a solid win over Arizona St., winning 20-13.
The last time the two teams met, Washington St. came out on top in a nail-biter against Stanford, sneaking past 24-21. The rematch might be a little tougher for Washington St. since the squad won't have home-field advantage. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Watch This Game Live
-
No. 7 Georgia tops No. 9 Florida, 36-17
The No. 9 Gators put up a fight, but ultimately they were not deep enough to outlast the D...
-
Butt fumble costs TCU vs. Kansas
This might have been the word week in the history of TCU football
-
Week 9: Live updates all Saturday long
NCAA football scores, highlights and updates from Week 9 all Saturday long
-
Texas at Oklahoma St. pick, live stream
The Longhorns and Cowboys are in two different spots coming into their Week 9 game
-
Notre Dame vs. Navy odds, top picks
SportsLine's computer has simulated Notre Dame vs. Navy 10,000 times
-
WATCH: Iowa scores tricky large-man TD
Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz is mixing it up in Happy Valley