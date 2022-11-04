Who's Playing

Washington State @ Stanford

Current Records: Washington State 4-4; Stanford 3-5

What to Know

The Stanford Cardinal haven't won a contest against the Washington State Cougars since Oct. 31 of 2015, but they'll be looking to end the drought on Saturday. Stanford and Washington State will face off in a Pac-12 battle at 3:30 p.m. ET at Stanford Stadium. Given that both teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this matchup.

The Cardinal found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unfortunate 38-13 punch to the gut against the UCLA Bruins on Saturday. Stanford was down 31-6 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. One thing holding Stanford back was the mediocre play of QB Tanner McKee, who did not have his best game: despite one touchdown, he threw one interception with a passing completion percentage of only 44.83%.

Meanwhile, Washington State was within a late touchdown of stealing the win, but they took the "L" against the Utah Utes 21-17. Despite the defeat, the Cougars got a solid performance out of QB Cameron Ward, who passed for one TD and 222 yards on 31 attempts in addition to punching in one rushing touchdown.

The Cardinal are expected to lose this next one by 5. Currently 2-4 against the spread, they haven't been a good investment; on the other hand, Washington State is 4-2 ATS.

Stanford was close but no cigar when the two teams previously met in October of last year as they fell 34-31 to Washington State. Maybe Stanford will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the game and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET Where: Stanford Stadium -- Stanford, California

Stanford Stadium -- Stanford, California TV: Pac 12 Networks

Pac 12 Networks Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Cougars are a 5-point favorite against the Cardinal, according to the latest college football odds.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Washington State have won five out of their last six games against Stanford.