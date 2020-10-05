Oregon's 2020 schedule has been set and now the Ducks are getting even more good news with the return of cornerback Deommodore Lenoir. On Monday, the senior announced on his Twitter account that he is opting back in to play this fall.

Lenoir originally opted out on Sept. 9 following the Pac-12's announcement that football would be canceled for the fall. However, with the Pac-12 reversing course and unveiling a seven-week schedule beginning Nov. 7, Lenoir has decided he too will come back to play. The video of Lenoir's announcement included the phrases "UNFINISHED BUSINESS" and "I'm not leaving."

Lenoir has 27 career starts over the past two seasons and has been a staple in the Oregon secondary. He finished the 2019 season with 47 tackles and seven pass deflections, and was named as a Pac-12 All-Conference honorable mention by the league's coaches. CBS Sports ranks Lenoir as the No. 3 cornerback for next year's NFL draft and a top-50 overall prospect.

Oregon will still be without some of its other big names for the upcoming season. Among those are offensive lineman Penei Sewell, who remains opted out of the season as he prepares for next year's NFL draft.