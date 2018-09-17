Star quarterback Nick Fitzgerald worked hard in Week 3 for Mississippi State

Mississippi State quarterback Nick Fitzgerald is the Hardest Working SEC Player of the Week after his team's big win over Louisiana-Lafayette on Saturday.

Fitzgerald put together a dominating performance against the Ragin' Cajuns, throwing for 243 yards and two touchdowns and rushing for another 107 yards and four touchdowns. It wasn't the first time Fitzgerald led his team in both passing and rushing, and it likely won't be the last as the Bulldogs love to utilize their 6-foot-5, 230-pound battering ram of a quarterback.

Though he missed the first game of the season due to a suspension, Fitzgerald has not missed a beat in his two games on the field. Between his performance against Louisiana and Kansas State, he's passed for 397 yards, rushed for 266, and has accounted for eight total touchdowns. His hard work to get back from a broken leg that ended his 2017 season has helped the Bulldogs get off to a 3-0 start and a spot in the top 15 of both major polls.