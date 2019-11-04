Starting LSU LB Michael Divinity leaves team for personal reasons before Alabama game, per report
Divinity is one of the top defenders for the top-ranked Tigers
LSU linebacker Michael Divinity has left the team for personal reasons, according to a report from The Athletic. The 6-foot-2, 241-pounder was a starter at the outside linebacker spot for the top-ranked Tigers and leaves a big void in the defense heading into Saturday's showdown with No. 2 Alabama in Tuscaloosa.
Divinity missed three games this season after injuring his leg against Vanderbilt, although specifics of that injury were never officially disclosed. His nameplate has already been removed from his locker, according to the report. He has 23 tackles, four tackles for loss and three sacks in five games this season, and had 10 tackles in the Week 2 win over Texas in Austin.
Divinity started 11 games at outside linebacker after the season-ending injury to K'Lavion Chaisson last season, and tied for the team high in sacks with five. He had 9.5 tackles for loss, eight quarterback hurries and returned one fumble for a touchdown.
The news puts coach Ed Orgeron and defensive coordinator Dave Aranda in tough spot. Divinity moved inside to start the 2019 season, but was forced back outside after his three-game absence. The good news is that there are players who can be moved around to fill the void left by his absence.
Ray Thornton had 21 tackles last season and Andre Anthony added 14 as Aranda shuffled pieces around on the fly following Chaisson's injury. Converted safety Marcel Brooks could drop down and help out -- especially this week as LSU is likely to play more nickel and dime defenses against the talented Alabama wide receiving corps.
A four-star prospect in the Class of 2016, Divinity was the No. 6 linebacker in his class.
The Tigers and Crimson Tide will tee it up at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday on the SEC on CBS Game of the Week.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Pick'em Challenge and compete for $1,000 each week.
-
Power Rankings: Memphis makes huge jump
The Tigers look like AAC -- and possible Group of Five -- favorites after a huge primetime...
-
WMU vs. Ball State odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Tuesday's Ball State vs. Western Michigan matchup...
-
Georgia-Auburn picked for SEC on CBS
Week 12 features a SEC on CBS doubleheader highlighted by Georgia at Auburn
-
CFB, Week 11: Odds, picks, simulations
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every Week 11 college football game 10,000 times
-
ACC needs Florida State to get right
Outside of Clemson, the conference has been reeling over the past couple years
-
Dartmouth beats Harvard on Hail Mary
It's the "Miracle in Cambridge"
-
Memphis ends SMU's unbeaten start to 2019
Memphis takes control of the AAC West and sets the stage for another conference title game...
-
College football Week 9 scores, highlights
All the NCAA football scores and highlights from Week 9 for the nation's top 25 teams
-
Illinois vs. Eastern Michigan live updates
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Illinois vs. Eastern Michigan football game