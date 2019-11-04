Starting LSU LB Michael Divinity leaves team for personal reasons before Alabama game, per report

LSU linebacker Michael Divinity has left the team for personal reasons, according to a report from The Athletic. The 6-foot-2, 241-pounder was a starter at the outside linebacker spot for the top-ranked Tigers and leaves a big void in the defense heading into Saturday's showdown with No. 2 Alabama in Tuscaloosa.

Divinity missed three games this season after injuring his leg against Vanderbilt, although specifics of that injury were never officially disclosed. His nameplate has already been removed from his locker, according to the report. He has 23 tackles, four tackles for loss and three sacks in five games this season, and had 10 tackles in the Week 2 win over Texas in Austin.

Divinity started 11 games at outside linebacker after the season-ending injury to K'Lavion Chaisson last season, and tied for the team high in sacks with five. He had 9.5 tackles for loss, eight quarterback hurries and returned one fumble for a touchdown.

The news puts coach Ed Orgeron and defensive coordinator Dave Aranda in tough spot. Divinity moved inside to start the 2019 season, but was forced back outside after his three-game absence. The good news is that there are players who can be moved around to fill the void left by his absence.

Ray Thornton had 21 tackles last season and Andre Anthony added 14 as Aranda shuffled pieces around on the fly following Chaisson's injury. Converted safety Marcel Brooks could drop down and help out -- especially this week as LSU is likely to play more nickel and dime defenses against the talented Alabama wide receiving corps.

A four-star prospect in the Class of 2016, Divinity was the No. 6 linebacker in his class.

The Tigers and Crimson Tide will tee it up at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday on the SEC on CBS Game of the Week.