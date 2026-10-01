Could a few of Louisiana's Group of Six football programs drop down to the FCS level? That's what one member of the Louisiana Board of Regents wants to see as budget deficits at those schools increase.

Shreveport attorney Wilbert Pryor called on Louisiana Tech, Louisiana and Louisiana-Monroe to take a slice of "humble pie" during the board's budget hearings on Sept. 22. Those schools currently play at the FBS level, where the cost to compete at a high level rises every year, and Pryor believes a step down is necessary to improve their finances.

"Schools that are trying to play Division I ... that just a sinking hole trying to play Division I ball," Pryor said, per The News-Star. "I don't think much of the public would know the difference if they all play the same level, and it seems like they have to have a self-realization and put a humble cap on. They have to have a humble pie."

Budget deficits at each school have hit astronomical numbers. ULM faces a $10 million deficit, Louisiana Tech is $17 million in the red, and Louisiana's deficit is the highest at $20 million."

Pryor also called out ballooning coaching salaries at the FBS level, saying there's no reason a Group of Six coach should be making several times the salary of an FCS coach.

"The duties of the coach at Tech are the same at Nicholls, but one is getting paid $250,000 (Nicholls) and another is $1 million (Tech)," Pryor said.

Other regents expressed concern about budget deficits at those three universities -- particularly as it pertains to the football program. David Aubrey said the current trajectory is "not sustainable," and Dallas L. Hixson said it's "going to hurt worse" if no changes are made.

If Louisiana Tech, Louisiana and Louisiana-Monroe dropped down to the FCS, they would join six other programs in Louisiana at that level, including McNeese State and Nicholls State. In that case, the Sun Belt Conference would need to replace three teams, and its West division would be decimated.

The university system is exploring other options before resorting to drastic measures. University of Louisiana system president Rick Gallot said the system has hired Deloitte to evaluate its programs in hopes of finding financial solutions.

"As we approach what I know are going to be difficult decisions, we will have data supported recommendations that we will make to the board to determine what the future looks like for athletics," Gallot said, per The News-Star. "We're not going to shy away from them; we're not going to run from them."