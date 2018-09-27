Stay or go? QBs Kelly Bryant and Jalen Hurts take different paths with new redshirt rule

Clemson's Kelly Bryant and Alabama's Jalen Hurts were at the helm of two of the most successful programs last year, and although they both lost their jobs to backups, their paths are turning out very differently. It was announced Wednesday that Bryant is planning to leave Clemson after this season, while Hurts will stay with Alabama for his final season.

Hurts, of course, really lost his job after last year's College Football National Championship Game, when Tua Tagovailoa came in to lead Alabama to a thrilling comeback over Georgia. Bryant, meanwhile, lost his job last weekend to true freshman Trevor Lawrence. Bryant, a senior, can only transfer because of the NCAA's new transfer rule. He'll be able to play as a redshirt senior next year, as the new rule allows players to play up to four games and keep a year of eligibility.

On Thursday's "Off the Bench" podcast, Danny Kanell and Raja Bell are joined by Brady Quinn to talk about the transfer rules. They also talk about the paths that Hurts and Bryant have taken, along with how Nick Saban and Dabo Swinney -- two of the best coaches in the country right now -- have handled their respective situations. Finally, the trio touches on the future for both of these quarterbacks.

