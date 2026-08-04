Stephen Daley expected to return to Indiana for fifth season: Star DE for CFP champs back after court ruling

Indiana's defense will get a significant boost ahead of their attempt at defending the school's first-ever national championship as the Hoosiers announced Tuesday that defensive end Stephen Daley will return to Bloomington for a fifth season.

Daley and Indiana will attempt to take advantage of a Colorado judge's ruling that will grant an additional year of eligibility to the Class of 2022 to play a fifth year under the NCAA's new "five-for-five" rule. Schools have been cautious in the wake of the ruling, unclear of whether an NCAA appeal will successfully overrule that injunction and deem players ineligible again. However, for Daley and Indiana, the reward of that happening is apparently worth the risk, and the Hoosiers are thrilled to welcome their star pass-rusher back into camp with open arms.

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Daley a nightmare for QBs

Daley tallied 38 tackles, including 19 tackles for loss and 5.5 sacks in 2025 before a freak knee-injury while high-fiving fans after the Big Ten Championship ended his senior season before the Hoosiers' run through the College Football Playoff. The Indiana defense held up in the Hoosiers' run to the national title in Daley's absence, but losing his ability to pressure the quarterback and disrupt plays in the opposing backfield was one of the main concerns for Indiana going forward into the 2026 season.

The Hoosiers, who were ranked No. 6 in the preseason Coaches Poll released Tuesday, hit the transfer portal hard to try and fill the hole left by Daley's departure, adding Chiddi Obiazor (Kansas State), Tobi Osunsanmi (Kansas State) and Josh Burnham (Notre Dame) to bolster their rotation on the outside of their defensive line. Now Curt Cignetti and defensive coordinator Bryant Haines will get Daley back alongside that strong transfer group and will have a tremendous amount of depth on the edge after beginning the offseason with that spot as one of their main concerns.

Indiana defense key after loss of QB Mendoza

Heisman Trophy winner Fernando Mendoza rightfully drew headlines for his efforts leading the Hoosiers' offense, and much of the focus this offseason has been on how their latest transfer quarterback Josh Hoover from TCU will fare as his replacement. However, for all the talk about Hoover and new star receiver Nick Marsh, defense has been the calling card of the Hoosiers' turnaround under Cignetti and there's little reason to believe that will change in 2026.

With Daley back in the fold, the Hoosiers will expect to keep opposing quarterbacks under constant duress once again, bolstering a defensive front that also returns star tackle Tyrique Tucker. In the secondary, they return Jamari Sharpe, whose late interception sealed the Hoosiers' national title win over Miami, and add A.J. Harris from Penn State to fill the gap left by the departure of star corner D'Angelo Ponds.

The Hoosiers may have some growing pains on offense before they hit their stride, but the defense should hit the ground running again in 2026 and Daley's return is a scary sight for the rest of the Big Ten.

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