Syracuse quarterback Steve Angeli exited in the third quarter of his team's game against Clemson Saturday with an apparent lower leg injury. Angeli attempted to scramble on second-and-7 from Syracuse's 40-yard line and got his foot caught in the turf as he stumbled to the ground.

Broadcast cameras showed Angeli standing with the support of crutches on Syracuse's sideline late in the third quarter. Angeli also had a boot on his left foot as he went to Syracuse's locker room.

Angeli, who had a brace on his left knee, immediately reached for the heel area of his left leg. He was unable to put any weight on his left leg as team trainers helped him off the field.

Prior to exiting the game, Angeli completed 18 of his 31 pass attempts for 244 yards and two touchdowns. He also rushed for six yards on four carries.

Without Angeli, Syracuse turned to backup quarterback Rickie Collins to run its offense. Collins connected with wide receiver Justus Ross-Simmons for an 18-yard touchdown on his first drive of the afternoon, extending Syracuse's lead to 34-14 with less than three minutes to play in the third quarter.

Collins transferred to Syracuse from LSU ahead of the 2025 season and battled Angeli for the starting quarterback job throughout fall camp.