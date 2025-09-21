The Syracuse Orange will have to move forward without quarterback Steve Angeli, as he suffered a season-ending Achilles injury during Saturday's 34-21 victory over the Clemson Tigers, according to CBS Sports' Matt Zenitz.

The 21-year-old signal caller expects to have two more years of college eligibility, as Angeli hopes to qualify for a medical redshirt this season, according to ESPN. Angeli suffered the injury when he attempted to scramble on a second-and-7 and got his foot caught in the turf as he stumbled to the ground.

Rickie Collins replaced Angeli on Saturday and completed 3 of 8 passes for 34 yards and one touchdown. The LSU transfer figures to be Syracuse's new starting quarterback. The Baton Rouge native was listed as a four-star recruit by 247Sports in 2023 and battled with Angeli for the starting job this offseason.

Angeli completed 18 of 31 passes for 244 yards and two touchdowns before suffering the non-contact injury in the third quarter. In four games this season, he completed 62.8% of his passes for 1,316 yards, 10 touchdowns and two interceptions as the Orange began the year 3-1.

Saturday was a rough day for quarterback injuries around the country. Tommy Castellanos of Florida State, Texas Tech's Behren Morton and Wisconsin's Billy Edwards Jr. all suffered injuries and had to leave their respective games.