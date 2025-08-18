Syracuse named Notre Dame transfer Steve Angeli its starting quarterback after Angeli beat fellow transfer addition Rickie Collins in a heated training camp battle, sources tell CBS Sports' Chris Hummer. The Orange open the season Aug. 30 in Atlanta against Tennessee. Syracuse also plays at Notre Dame on Nov. 22, one week before its regular season finale against Boston College.

Angeli, a former three-star prospect out of Oradell (N.J.) Bergen Catholic High School, transferred to Syracuse in April after three seasons at Notre Dame. Though his playing time with the Fighting Irish was limited, he made the most of his opportunities on the field. He earned his first career start in the 2023 Sun Bowl against Oregon State. He completed 15 of his 19 pass attempts for 232 yards and three touchdowns while rushing for 27 yards on eight carries.

Angeli backed up Riley Leonard last season on a Notre Dame team that advanced to the College Football Playoff National Championship. He played crucial snaps in Notre Dame's semifinal game against Penn State when Leonard briefly exited late in the first half due to concussion protocol.

Angeli completed six passes for 44 yards, including a key 14-yard strike that converted a third down and allowed Notre Dame to kick a field goal before time expired in the second quarter.

Syracuse is fresh off a 10-3 season in its first year under coach Fran Brown, capped by a win against Washington State in the Holiday Bowl and a top-20 finish in the final AP Poll of the year.