The Texas Longhorns made some unfortunate history on Saturday, becoming the first program since 1961 to be ranked No. 1 in the AP poll and then lose back-to-back games to unranked opponents.

After blowing a lead in the Red River Rivalry against Oklahoma, Texas jumped out to another big first-half lead against Florida on Saturday before the Gators, led by backup quarterback Tramell Jones, mounted a comeback for a win in Austin that has the temperature rising under Steve Sarkisian.

Sark was brought into Texas to do two things. The first was to raise the floor and make them a consistently good football team. That he's accomplished, going 35-8 in his last three seasons.

The second thing he was supposed to do once he raised the floor was to turn Texas into a perennial title contender. That has yet to happen despite being ranked No. 1 in the AP poll at different points in each of the last two seasons, and the Longhorns once again appear headed towards a year outside the nation's elite tier at 4-2.

There is a question of whether Sarkisian is the coach to get Texas to that final step needed to win their first national title in 20 years, but if Texas were interested in making a change, it'd cost the Longhorns boosters an awful lot of money.

Steve Sarkisian buyout, contract details

Sarkisian received a new contract in 2025 that extended his tenure through 2031 and raised his salary to one of the highest in college football. Including this season, Sarkisian's contract is for six more years and just over $70 million. His buyout calls for him to be paid 85% of his remaining contract balance, which would mean Texas would be on the hook for $50.15 million after the conclusion of the 2026 season.

That wouldn't be the biggest contract buyout in history -- or even the state of Texas -- but it would still be in the top five of the biggest buyouts ever. To pay that much, it would require Texas to not just be frustrated with Sarkisian, but to be completely convinced he can't get the Longhorns to the pinnacle of the sport.

Texas would also have to be certain they have a better coach lined up, and while they have the resources to tempt any coach in the country, there isn't an obvious choice for the Longhorns.

As of now, two losses don't doom Texas from being a College Football Playoff team. Given their win over Ohio State, they could very well become the first team to make it with three losses, but if Sarkisian's Longhorns were to miss the playoff entirely, given where they were after Week 5, perhaps the chatter that exists mostly in frustration online could turn into a real exploration of their options in Austin.