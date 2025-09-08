Arch Manning is not dealing with arm pain or a shoulder injury despite grimacing after a few throws during Saturday's win over San Jose State, according to Texas coach Steve Sarkisian.

Several videos surfaced after Manning side-armed a pass in the first half and appeared to wince after the football left his hand. A reporter asked Sarkisian about the play on Monday, this coming after Manning denied any injury immediately following the victory.

"According to who? Arch said that to you? According to who," Sarkisian told a reporter who said Manning "seemed to be having some throwing pains" during the game. "He doesn't have any (injury). I've never filmed any of you guys when you're using the bathroom, so I don't know what faces you make when you're doing that."

Reporters at 247Sports explained that Manning has a habit of appearing to "wince" after a pass attempt where he tries too hard or it's not completed, but not necessarily hurt.

"No, no," Manning said about his incompletion to Ryan Wingo that kickstarted the conversation. "I got to make that throw. He was open. Ran a good dig route. So got to make that throw."

Manning threw four touchdown passes in the first half of the Longhorns' 38-7 win over the Spartans, marked improvement from his disappointing effort against the Buckeyes. Manning's only mistake was an interception in the first half on a ball thrown toward the front corner of the end zone under pressure — a player trying to do too much on third down. It took the Longhorns and their star quarterback a few possessions to find their mojo, but when they did, Texas was efficient in the passing game with several chunk-play completions from Manning to various targets.

It was a much-needed bounce back effort for the offense and especially Manning, whose in-game reps are limited only two games into his first season as the Longhorns' starter. Manning has 465 passing yards, five touchdowns and two interceptions in his first two starts.