Former Florida coach Steve Spurrier did not mince words after the Gators' 20-10 loss to No. 3 LSU, a defeat that extends the struggles of Billy Napier's program as questions swirl around quarterback DJ Lagway and an offense that sputtered.

Lagway, a former five-star prospect, threw a career-high five interceptions -- the most in a single game by a Florida quarterback since 1992.

"It was not a good way to lose," Spurrier said, via Another Dooley Noted Podcast. "Our defense played super. Gave up one touchdown and maybe a field goal, although I think it came after a turnover. Too many passes. Obviously, when you don't hit 'em, you threw too much. We had our chances, but five interceptions, you gotta throw five touchdowns if you throw five interceptions."

Lagway opened the season with lingering questions after missing spring practice because of a shoulder issue and suffering a calf strain that slowed his preseason. But those concerns haven't translated to consistency. After a sharp debut against Long Island -- 15-of-18 passing for three touchdowns in one half of action -- Florida's offense and Lagway sputtered against tougher competition.

In two games against FBS opponents -- both losses, including an 18-16 setback to South Florida -- Lagway threw just two touchdowns compared to six interceptions. His 6.2 yards per attempt ranks tied for 87th, nationally.

"Yeah, he's off a little bit from what he did last year, because last year at the end of the season there he was really good in those wins over Ole Miss and LSU," Spurrier said. "But, right now, yeah, offensively, we need to regroup somehow or another and do something different. That's what I'm saying. Let's do something different. Let's not throw 49 (times)."

Spurrier also questioned the energy on Florida's sideline, contrasting it with what he saw from LSU coach Brian Kelly during Saturday's game in Baton Rouge.

"I tell you one thing that tickles me. Brian Kelly, when Nussmeier threw that last interception, he went over and started (yelling at him)," Spurrier said. "You don't see a head coach get in the face of his Heisman-winning quarterback -- preseason he was second to Arch (Manning) I guess. But Brian Kelly's not afraid to get mad over there. I wish somebody would get mad on our sideline. It doesn't have to be the head coach. Assistant coach, somebody."

Napier, now in his fourth season at Florida, faces mounting pressure with a 20-21 overall record, and the Gators haven't finished a season ranked since 2020 -- the year before Dan Mullen's firing.

For Spurrier, the offensive issues may require more than tweaks -- including at quarterback.

"I don't know at what point they're going to throw [Tramell Jones Jr.] in there, but if DJ seems like he's off a bit or not working, that's something you have to consider, certainly," Spurrier said.

The gauntlet only gets tougher for Florida in Week 4, with a trip to rival Miami that could mark the second of four straight games against top-10 opponents. The Gators haven't won in Coral Gables since 1985 and have dropped eight of the last 10 meetings overall.