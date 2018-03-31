Steve Spurrier drops easy touchdown, falls down in South Carolina spring game

Steve Spurrier is one of college football's greatest icons. He was a Heisman Trophy winning quarterback at Florida and later won a national championship as the Gators' coach. He also resurrected a downtrodden South Carolina program and turned them into a SEC East contender while becoming the program's winningest coach.

But if you're wondering if the Head Ball Coach still has some game left in him, well ...

The answer is "not quite."

Spurrier was in attendance for South Carolina's spring game on Saturday. Since spring games are football's version of "Whose Line is it Anyway?" where everything's made up and the points don't matter, funny things happen -- like allowing former coaches to take the field for touchdown passes.

Except Spurrier wasn't able to haul in a touchdown grab despite being wide open at the back of the end zone.

The screen grabs tell the whole story, and it's a humorous, if not a little embarrassing, one.

Down goes Steve Spurrier visor and all! #Gamecocks pic.twitter.com/zX72NDt3vc — Ryan Bethea (@RyanBethea_) March 31, 2018

I'm not Will Muschamp, but if I was, I'd make Spurrier run laps for that drop.

Of course, this isn't the first time a former Gamecocks great has come back for the spring game. Five years ago, defensive end Jadeveon Clowney caught a long pass down the field, though he was quickly tackled by the turf monster.

One thing is for certain: these moments bring a little more fun to the day-to-day dregs of spring practices.