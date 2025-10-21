Florida is in the market for a head football coach once again after firing Billy Napier amid a lackluster 3-4 start to the season. The Gators hope the fifth time is the charm as they've churned through four coaches since Urban Meyer left after the 2010 season, still in search of the one who will lead them back to the top of college football.

Prior to Meyer's arrival, Steve Spurrier was the man casting a long shadow over the Florida sideline as the greatest coach in program history, and he shared his thoughts on how the Gators should go about the current coaching search.

Spurrier spoke with USA Today and made clear what the Gators' priorities will be this time around.

"I think we're going to try to hire a proven coach who's got a winning record in the SEC or another major conference," Spurrier said. "I think that's the type of coach we're looking for."

That would track with the candidates most often tied to the Gators' opening, headlined by Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin. Spurrier was asked specifically about Kiffin and gave a glowing review, along with offering up another SEC coach that he likes.

"I firmly think he is a very good coach," Spurrier said of Kiffin. "There's no question about that. I like him. I like Eli Drinkwitz. I like a lot of guys out there that are proven winners."

Kiffin is expected to be the starting point for the Gators' coaching search, so this isn't exactly a shocking revelation from Spurrier, but it seems as if Kiffin has the Florida legend's stamp of approval.

Kiffin could have a tough decision to make this offseason. He's made Ole Miss a perennial contender in the SEC, but has yet to get all the way to the mountaintop. Does he have a better chance to do that in Oxford or Gainesville?

Whether it's Kiffin, Drinkwitz, James Franklin or someone else, it's safe to say the Gators will be going for experience in this next spin around the coaching carousel -- at least if Spurrier has his way.