No college football game in Week 2 features more brand power than No. 3 Alabama's prime time battle against No. 11 Texas, but No. 22 Colorado's clash with Nebraska at noon ET -- Deion Sanders' home debut for the Buffaloes -- is suddenly generating all that much more buzz after a Week 1 upset over TCU. Legendary coach Steve Spurrier, during a mid-week appearance on the Paul Finebaum Show, opined that Colorado's home debut under "Coach Prime" will upstage the Crimson Tide and Longhorns.

"I think [CBS Sports analyst] Rick Neuheisel said it when he [asked] 'Who would've ever thunk that the second week of the season, Boulder, Colorado, is going to be center of college football when they play Nebraska?" Spurrier remarked. "I know a lot of people think Alabama and Texas is big, but to me I think Colorado and Nebraska is the biggest game in the nation this week."

Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders set a single-game school record with 510 yards passing against the Horned Frogs, and four pass-catchers surpassed 100 yards receiving. One of them was two-way star Travis Hunter, who played 140 total snaps and recorded a crucial third-quarter interception as a cornerback. It was an impressive start for a Buffaloes roster that was completely overhauled via the transfer portal this offseason.

While Sanders' coaching style, including his unconventional approach to building a roster, have been critiqued by many, Spurrier had nothing but praise for Sanders given the team's early results.

"A team that was nowhere, and now all of a sudden they're beating one of the best teams in the country," Spurrier told Finebaum. "A lot of the media, whatever, say, 'Well, he's really loud, and this, that and the other.' Well he's a ball coach, too, and he's got his guys prepared and he's got a good coaching staff."

Longtime foes in the Big Eight and later the Big 12, Colorado and Nebraska are meeting for the 72nd time when the clash Saturday at Folsom Field in Boulder, Colorado. The schools most recently played during the 2019 season, a 34-31 overtime victory at home for the Buffaloes.

Alabama and Texas, two schools that will soon be SEC foes, are completing a home-and-home that kicked off in Austin, Texas, during the 2022 season. The Crimson Tide edged the Longhorns in last year's meeting, 20-19.