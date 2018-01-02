Sugar Bowl, Clemson vs. Alabama score: Live game updates, football highlights

In what has developed into arguably the best rivalry in college football, No. 1 Clemson and No. 4 Alabama will square off for the third straight season as they contend for the College Football Playoff National Championship. Unlike the prior meetings, however, the third edition of the trilogy is in a national semifinal at the Sugar Bowl. Under the direction of dual-threat quarterback Kelly Bryant, the Tigers offense hasn't missed a beat after the departure of Deshaun Watson, and the defensive front is one of the best in the sport. The Crimson Tide fell in the Iron Bowl their last time out in a game that prevented them from winning the SEC West for the fourth straight season. But even without a division title in the trophy case, coach Nick Saban has built one of the most feared programs in the country.

CBS Sports will be with you the entire way on New Year's Day updating this story with live updates, analysis, highlights, stats and more. Be sure to hit the gametracker link above for a full box score. If you are unable to view the live application below, please click here.

Thanks for stopping by.