Sugar Bowl: Evolution of Jalen Hurts makes him Alabama's X-factor vs. Clemson

NEW ORLEANS -- This time last year, Alabama's offense was a mess.

Offensive coordinator Lane Kiffin was about to coach his last game before getting shown the door by coach Nick Saban, the offense was pieced together as best as possible with a true freshman quarterback, and the team was almost out of gas.

That tank has been refilled, thanks to the arrival of new coordinator Brian Daboll and -- most importantly -- the evolution of true sophomore quarterback Jalen Hurts from a one-read and bail quarterback into a true passer who's always looking to pass -- even when plays break down.

"I think early on we came out the gate, you know, new offensive coordinator and trying to get a grasp for him and how he does things, really emphasizing execution," Hurts said.

The stats might not show it -- Hurts averaged 185.3 passing yards per game a year ago and 161.7 this year -- but those numbers don't tell the full story. Hurts has thrown just one interception in 2018 and has been better under pressure throughout the season. He was pressured 94 times this year with a completion percentage of 31.1 percent on those throws, according to Pro Football Focus. He was pressured 141 times and completed 29.6 percent a year ago.

"He has definitely gotten a lot better," said wide receiver Calvin Ridley. "I feel like we were limited with the things we could do last year. We can definitely run the ball, and I feel like our passing game is a lot better. The coaches have done a great job with him. He sees a lot of things different and is better for it this year."

The pressure stat might not be a huge difference, but how Hurts has reacted to pressure situations is something that Clemson's defenders have noticed.

"Last year, he was running to run," said Clemson defensive lineman Christian Wilkins. "This year, he's running to pass a little bit more. You can see him keeping his eyes downfield. There are a few plays I've seen on film where he'd sling it after running around a little bit, throw it deep and make a big play. That's going to be a big challenge for us."

It's that slight improvement, coupled with the absence of massive mistakes, that has the coaching staff excited about his development.

"I think Jalen has improved dramatically from last year to this year," said Saban, "and I think his consistency and performance throughout this past season was a lot better, especially in the passing game. Jalen has always been a guy that, because of his athleticism and his ability to run the ball, has made a lot of plays with his feet. But I also think that we've been able to help him develop as a quarterback in terms of his decision-making in the pocket. And, when he has done that well, he's been extremely effective. And he's been a little more consistent at doing that well this year. And we hope that we'll be able to continue to build on that for him in this game."

Hurts and the entire Alabama contingent were all businesses during the full media day event Saturday morning at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome, which should not be surprising. While they tone down the revenge factor privately, Hurts put Clemson celebrating last year's CFP National Championship win over the Crimson Tide as the background photo on his phone.

It's a big factor for the Tide, and especially for Hurts, who scored a go-ahead touchdown on a 30-yard run up the middle with just over two-minutes to play before the lead slipped away.

"He's playing with a chip on his shoulder coming in to this game based on how things went last year," said Clemson linebacker Dorian O'Daniel. "He's going to try to put himself in the best position to win. Understanding [how he's progressed], we know we're going to have to limit him to give ourselves a chance to win."

Alabama and Clemson both recognize that Hurts has become a more complete player in 2017. He'll have to have his A-game on Monday night in the Sugar Bowl against a Clemson defensive front that brings pressure from all sides.

"I just have to stay true to myself, do what's gotten me here," Hurts said. "At the end of the day, this is my team. These are my guys, and my guys believe 100 percent in me. So I have to be myself and lead. They want to see the leader in me and that's what I need to do."

If he does, he could lead Alabama back to the top of the college football world.