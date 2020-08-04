As power conferences across college football announce their plans for the upcoming season, it was largely a mystery what the Group of Five conferences would do. The Sun Belt has now broken that silence as the conference announced on Tuesday that members will play eight conference games with the option to have up to four nonconference games.

The season is slated to start on Labor Day weekend, though nonconference games could theoretically be scheduled in Week 0. A number of nonconference games involving Sun Belt schools have already been canceled as power conferences move to either conference-only or plus-one schedules. The conference's championship game is still slated for Dec. 5 but can be adjusted if necessary.

An official conference schedule has not been released by the Sun Belt at this time.

"The Sun Belt Conference will continue to monitor health trends across our communities. Sun Belt Presidents and Chancellors, Athletics Directors, the COVID-19 Advisory Panel, and medical advisors will continue to review data to ensure a safe return to activities and competition," said a statement from the league. "Our data review will cross seven states and 12 counties and include, among other things, infection rates, hospitalization rates, local health directives, advancements in COVID-19 testing and campus, department and team health trends."

Other Group of Five conferences have yet to announce their intentions on the season, but don't be surprised if they follow a similar model of playing eight conference games while allowing schools to schedule as many nonconference games as possible.