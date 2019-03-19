Sun Belt hires Keith Gill as first African-American commissioner overseeing FBS conference

The Sun Belt Conference announced a new commissioner on Tuesday as it officially transitions out of the Karl Benson era. Keith Gill joins the conference as Benson's successor after spending the last couple of years as the Executive Associate Commissioner for the Atlantic 10 Conference.

"On behalf of the Sun Belt Conference's presidents and chancellors, I am delighted to announce the appointment of Keith Gill as the next commissioner of the Sun Belt Conference," said Georgia State and Sun Belt President Dr. Mark P. Becker in a statement. "Keith is a proven leader with deep experience across the many dimensions of intercollegiate athletics. Combining that with his passion, integrity and enthusiasm, Keith will be an outstanding leader as the Sun Belt continues on its rising trajectory."

With the hire, Gill becomes the first African-American commissioner of a FBS conference.



"I am honored and excited to have been selected as the Commissioner of the Sun Belt Conference and I am grateful to President Becker and all of the Sun Belt presidents and chancellors for allowing me this opportunity," said Gill. "I look forward to serving and working with them, their outstanding institutions, the administrators and coaches of the conference and the student-athletes that continue to push the Sun Belt to the pinnacle of intercollegiate athletics."

Before joining the A-10, Gill was the athletic director at Richmond from 2013-17. He's also held associate AD positions at Vanderbilt and Oklahoma and was a four-year member of the football program at Duke.

Benson retires officially on May 1, and he will assist in transitioning Gill to his new role before stepping away completely. Benson was previously the commissioner of the MAC and now-defunct WAC.