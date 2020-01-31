Super Bowl 2020 rosters: How the Chiefs and 49ers starters rated as high school recruits
Super Bowl LIV will be loaded with unheralded superstars
Do star rankings matter? When it comes to the players in Super Bowl LIV between the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers, it's a bit of a mixed bag.
There are four players who will start the game who had five stars attached to their names coming out of high school, which doesn't include "backup" Nick Bosa (quotes very much intended). On the other side of the coin, there are nine combined starters who were unranked coming out of high school, including Chiefs star Tyreek Hill -- who was a track star coming out of Coffee High School in Douglas, Georgia.
Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo weren't highly regarded high school prospects, and the only wide receiver on either side with more than three stars is Sammy Watkins of the Chiefs.
Here's a look at the Chiefs' offense based on the team's depth chart (all rankings courtesy of 247Sports):
Player
Stars
Overall rank
Position rank
QB Patrick Mahomes
3
No. 655
No. 29 Pro-style QB
RB Damien Williams
3
No. 697
No. 58 RB
FB Anthony Sherman
3
No. 1,028
No. 48 ILB
WR Tyreek Hill
N/A
Unranked
Unranked
WR Sammy Watkins
5
No. 20
No. 4 WR
TE Travis Kelce
2
No. 1,583
No. 85 TE
LT Eric Fisher
2
No. 1,944
No. 159 OT
LG Andrew Wylie
2
No. 2,011
No. 193 OT
C Austin Reiter
2
No. 2,182
No. 167 OT
RG Laurent Duvernay-Tardif
N/A
Unranked
Unranked
RT Mitchell Schwartz
3
No. 508
No. 46 OT
Now let's take a look at the Chiefs' defense:
Player
Stars
Overall rank
Position rank
DE Tanoh Kpassagnon
N/A
Unranked
Unranked
DT Chris Jones
5
No. 18
No. 2 SDE
DT Derrick Nnadi
4
No. 97
No. 7 DT
DE Frank Clark
3
No. 692
No. 42 ATH
LB Anthony Hitchens
3
No. 1,559
No. 116 OLB
LB Damien Wilson
3
No. 154
No. 7 ILB
CB Charvarius Ward
N/A
Unranked
Unranked
CB Bashaud Breeland
3
No. 452
No. 35 S
CB Kendall Fuller
5
No. 17
No. 3 CB
S Daniel Sorensen
3
No. 549
No. 50 S
S Tyrann Mathieu
4
No. 218
No. 55 CB
Let's switch over the the 49ers and check out their offense based on the team's official depth chart:
Player
Stars
Overall rank
Position rank
QB Jimmy Garoppolo
2
No. 2,034
No. 67 Pro-style QB
RB Matt Breida
2
No. 2,902
No. 186 RB
FB Kyle Juszczyk
N/A
Unranked
Unranked
WR Deebo Samuel
3
No. 838
No. 112 WR
WR Emmanuel Sanders
2
No. 2,096
No. 232 WR
TE George Kittle
3
No. 1,535
No. 199 WR
LT Joe Staley
2
No. 1,141
No. 61 TE
LG Laken Tomlinson
3
No. 625
No. 29 OG
C Ben Garland
N/A
Unranked
Unranked
RG Mike Person
N/A
Unranked
Unranked
RT Mike McGlinchey
4
No. 172
No. 12 OT
The 49ers defense is loaded with talent up front, but not so much on the back end. Not listed in this table is defensive end Nick Bosa, who was a five-star recruit, the No. 8 overall player and top strong-side defensive end in the Class of 2016. He is listed as Dee Ford's backup on the 49ers official depth chart.
Player
Stars
Overall rank
Position rank
DE Dee Ford
3
No. 436
No. 17 DE
DT Sheldon Day
4
No. 111
No. 11 DT
DT DeForest Buckner
4
No. 244
No. 15 WDE
DE Arik Armstead
5
No. 14
No. 1 ATH
LB Kwon Alexander
4
No. 91
No. 7 OLB
LB Fred Warner
4
No. 318
No. 28 OLB
LB Dre Greenlaw
3
No. 831
No. 60 S
CB Richard Sherman
3
No. 676
No. 57 ATH
CB Ahkello Witherspoon
2
No. 393
No. 55 CB
NB K'Waun Williams
3
No. 1,326
No. 109
S Jimmie Ward
N/A
Unranked
Unranked
|S Jaquiski Tartt
|N/A
|Unranked
|Unranked
The Chiefs' starters hold a slight 2.64-2.43 star-ranking advantage over the 49ers' starters heading into Sunday night's showdown. What's the overall takeaway here? Chiefs coach Andy Reid and 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan have done a great job with players who have developed nicely since going to prom as high school seniors.
