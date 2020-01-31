Super Bowl 2020 rosters: How the Chiefs and 49ers starters rated as high school recruits

Super Bowl LIV will be loaded with unheralded superstars

Do star rankings matter? When it comes to the players in Super Bowl LIV between the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers, it's a bit of a mixed bag. 

There are four players who will start the game who had five stars attached to their names coming out of high school, which doesn't include "backup" Nick Bosa (quotes very much intended). On the other side of the coin, there are nine combined starters who were unranked coming out of high school, including Chiefs star Tyreek Hill -- who was a track star coming out of Coffee High School in Douglas, Georgia.

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo weren't highly regarded high school prospects, and the only wide receiver on either side with more than three stars is Sammy Watkins of the Chiefs. 

Here's a look at the Chiefs' offense based on the team's depth chart (all rankings courtesy of 247Sports):

Player

Stars

Overall rank

Position rank

QB Patrick Mahomes

3

No. 655

No. 29 Pro-style QB

RB Damien Williams

3

No. 697

No. 58 RB

FB Anthony Sherman

3

No. 1,028

No. 48 ILB

WR Tyreek Hill

N/A

Unranked

Unranked

WR Sammy Watkins

5

No. 20

No. 4 WR

TE Travis Kelce

2

No. 1,583

No. 85 TE

LT Eric Fisher

2

No. 1,944

No. 159 OT

LG Andrew Wylie

2

No. 2,011

No. 193 OT

C Austin Reiter

2

No. 2,182

No. 167 OT

RG Laurent Duvernay-Tardif

N/A

Unranked

Unranked

RT Mitchell Schwartz

3

No. 508

No. 46 OT

Now let's take a look at the Chiefs' defense:

Player

Stars

Overall rank

Position rank

DE Tanoh Kpassagnon

N/A

Unranked

Unranked

DT Chris Jones

5

No. 18

No. 2 SDE

DT Derrick Nnadi

4

No. 97

No. 7 DT

DE Frank Clark

3

No. 692

No. 42 ATH

LB Anthony Hitchens

3

No. 1,559

No. 116 OLB

LB Damien Wilson

3

No. 154

No. 7 ILB

CB Charvarius Ward

N/A

Unranked

Unranked

CB Bashaud Breeland

3

No. 452

No. 35 S

CB Kendall Fuller

5

No. 17

No. 3 CB

S Daniel Sorensen

3

No. 549

No. 50 S

S Tyrann Mathieu

4

No. 218

No. 55 CB

Let's switch over the the 49ers and check out their offense based on the team's official depth chart:

Player

Stars

Overall rank

Position rank

QB Jimmy Garoppolo

2

No. 2,034

No. 67 Pro-style QB

RB Matt Breida

2

No. 2,902

No. 186 RB

FB Kyle Juszczyk

N/A

Unranked

Unranked

WR Deebo Samuel

3

No. 838

No. 112 WR

WR Emmanuel Sanders

2

No. 2,096

No. 232 WR

TE George Kittle

3

No. 1,535

No. 199 WR

LT Joe Staley

2

No. 1,141

No. 61 TE

LG Laken Tomlinson

3

No. 625

No. 29 OG

C Ben Garland

N/A

Unranked

Unranked

RG Mike Person

N/A

Unranked

Unranked

RT Mike McGlinchey

4

No. 172

No. 12 OT

The 49ers defense is loaded with talent up front, but not so much on the back end. Not listed in this table is defensive end Nick Bosa, who was a five-star recruit, the No. 8 overall player and top strong-side defensive end in the Class of 2016. He is listed as Dee Ford's backup on the 49ers official depth chart. 

Player

Stars

Overall rank

Position rank

DE Dee Ford

3

No. 436

No. 17 DE

DT Sheldon Day

4

No. 111

No. 11 DT

DT DeForest Buckner

4

No. 244

No. 15 WDE

DE Arik Armstead

5

No. 14

No. 1 ATH

LB Kwon Alexander

4

No. 91

No. 7 OLB

LB Fred Warner

4

No. 318

No. 28 OLB

LB Dre Greenlaw

3

No. 831

No. 60 S

CB Richard Sherman

3

No. 676

No. 57 ATH

CB Ahkello Witherspoon

2

No. 393

No. 55 CB

NB K'Waun Williams 

3

No. 1,326

No. 109

S Jimmie Ward

N/A

Unranked

Unranked

S Jaquiski TarttN/AUnrankedUnranked

The Chiefs' starters hold a slight 2.64-2.43 star-ranking advantage over the 49ers' starters heading into Sunday night's showdown. What's the overall takeaway here? Chiefs coach Andy Reid and 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan have done a great job with players who have developed nicely since going to prom as high school seniors.

