Super Bowl 2020 rosters: How the Chiefs and 49ers starters rated as high school recruits

Do star rankings matter? When it comes to the players in Super Bowl LIV between the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers, it's a bit of a mixed bag.

There are four players who will start the game who had five stars attached to their names coming out of high school, which doesn't include "backup" Nick Bosa (quotes very much intended). On the other side of the coin, there are nine combined starters who were unranked coming out of high school, including Chiefs star Tyreek Hill -- who was a track star coming out of Coffee High School in Douglas, Georgia.

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo weren't highly regarded high school prospects, and the only wide receiver on either side with more than three stars is Sammy Watkins of the Chiefs.

Here's a look at the Chiefs' offense based on the team's depth chart (all rankings courtesy of 247Sports):

Player Stars Overall rank Position rank QB Patrick Mahomes 3 No. 655 No. 29 Pro-style QB RB Damien Williams 3 No. 697 No. 58 RB FB Anthony Sherman 3 No. 1,028 No. 48 ILB WR Tyreek Hill N/A Unranked Unranked WR Sammy Watkins 5 No. 20 No. 4 WR TE Travis Kelce 2 No. 1,583 No. 85 TE LT Eric Fisher 2 No. 1,944 No. 159 OT LG Andrew Wylie 2 No. 2,011 No. 193 OT C Austin Reiter 2 No. 2,182 No. 167 OT RG Laurent Duvernay-Tardif N/A Unranked Unranked RT Mitchell Schwartz 3 No. 508 No. 46 OT

Now let's take a look at the Chiefs' defense:

Player Stars Overall rank Position rank DE Tanoh Kpassagnon N/A Unranked Unranked DT Chris Jones 5 No. 18 No. 2 SDE DT Derrick Nnadi 4 No. 97 No. 7 DT DE Frank Clark 3 No. 692 No. 42 ATH LB Anthony Hitchens 3 No. 1,559 No. 116 OLB LB Damien Wilson 3 No. 154 No. 7 ILB CB Charvarius Ward N/A Unranked Unranked CB Bashaud Breeland 3 No. 452 No. 35 S CB Kendall Fuller 5 No. 17 No. 3 CB S Daniel Sorensen 3 No. 549 No. 50 S S Tyrann Mathieu 4 No. 218 No. 55 CB

Let's switch over the the 49ers and check out their offense based on the team's official depth chart:

Player Stars Overall rank Position rank QB Jimmy Garoppolo 2 No. 2,034 No. 67 Pro-style QB RB Matt Breida 2 No. 2,902 No. 186 RB FB Kyle Juszczyk N/A Unranked Unranked WR Deebo Samuel 3 No. 838 No. 112 WR WR Emmanuel Sanders 2 No. 2,096 No. 232 WR TE George Kittle 3 No. 1,535 No. 199 WR LT Joe Staley 2 No. 1,141 No. 61 TE LG Laken Tomlinson 3 No. 625 No. 29 OG C Ben Garland N/A Unranked Unranked RG Mike Person N/A Unranked Unranked RT Mike McGlinchey 4 No. 172 No. 12 OT

The 49ers defense is loaded with talent up front, but not so much on the back end. Not listed in this table is defensive end Nick Bosa, who was a five-star recruit, the No. 8 overall player and top strong-side defensive end in the Class of 2016. He is listed as Dee Ford's backup on the 49ers official depth chart.

Player Stars Overall rank Position rank DE Dee Ford 3 No. 436 No. 17 DE DT Sheldon Day 4 No. 111 No. 11 DT DT DeForest Buckner 4 No. 244 No. 15 WDE DE Arik Armstead 5 No. 14 No. 1 ATH LB Kwon Alexander 4 No. 91 No. 7 OLB LB Fred Warner 4 No. 318 No. 28 OLB LB Dre Greenlaw 3 No. 831 No. 60 S CB Richard Sherman 3 No. 676 No. 57 ATH CB Ahkello Witherspoon 2 No. 393 No. 55 CB NB K'Waun Williams 3 No. 1,326 No. 109 S Jimmie Ward N/A Unranked Unranked S Jaquiski Tartt N/A Unranked Unranked

The Chiefs' starters hold a slight 2.64-2.43 star-ranking advantage over the 49ers' starters heading into Sunday night's showdown. What's the overall takeaway here? Chiefs coach Andy Reid and 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan have done a great job with players who have developed nicely since going to prom as high school seniors.