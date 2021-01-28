Do star rankings matter? They can and they do, it just depends on the context. If the goal is to win a national championship in college football, then yeah, they matter. If the goal is to win a Super Bowl in the NFL, maybe not so much. Still, it can be a wild trip down memory lane to go back through all the star rankings for the 22 individuals who, on Feb. 7, will start at the very top level of football in Super Bowl LV.

That's what we've done here. The Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers have a mixed bag when it comes to star ratings over the years, from the former No. 1 overall recruit to unranked players.

For example: four players from the Chiefs were blue-chip prospects (meaning four-or-five-star) coming out of high school. The two five-stars were wide receivers Sammy Watkins and defensive tackle Chris Jones. But, mostly, the Chiefs' starting lineup comprises of former two-star or three-star players. In fact, one of the team's best players, receiver Tyreek Hill, was a track star coming out of high school and thus unranked. Hill didn't earn blue-chip status until he was a four-star junior college recruit that signed with Oklahoma State.

The Buccaneers have more of a blue-chip feel to them with half of the team's starting 22 ranking as four- or five-star prospects. This is especially notable in the skill spots -- running back Ronald Jones, wide receiver Chris Godwin and TE Rob Gronkowski were one-time four stars -- and on defense.

Of course, this list is incomplete. "Backups" like Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman or Bucs running back Leonard Fournette, both of whom played massive roles in their team's success, were five-star recruits with Fournette being the No. 1 prospect in the country. Conversely, Tom Brady's time as a recruit came well before the star system was implemented.

With that in mind, here's a look at the Chiefs' offense based on the team's depth chart (all are high school rankings courtesy of 247Sports Composite):

Player Stars Overall rank Position rank QB Patrick Mahomes 3 No. 398 No. 22 Pro-style QB RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire 3 No. 378 No. 5 APB FB Anthony Sherman 3 No. 1,028 No. 48 ILB WR Tyreek Hill N/A Unranked Unranked WR Sammy Watkins 5 No. 20 No. 4 WR TE Travis Kelce 2 No. 1,583 No. 85 TE LT Eric Fisher* 2 No. 1,944 No. 159 OT LG Nick Allegretti 3 No. 843 No. 11 C C Austin Reiter 2 No. 2,182 No. 167 OT RG Andrew Wylie 2 No. 2,011 No. 193 OT RT Mike Remmers N/A Unranked Unranked

Fisher is not expected to play in the game due to an Achilles injury.*

Now let's take a look at the Chiefs' defense:

Player Stars Overall rank Position rank DE Tanoh Kpassagnon N/A Unranked Unranked DT Chris Jones 5 No. 18 No. 2 SDE DT Derrick Nnadi 4 No. 97 No. 7 DT DE Frank Clark 3 No. 692 No. 42 ATH LB Anthony Hitchens 3 No. 1,559 No. 116 OLB LB Damien Wilson 3 No. 154 No. 7 ILB CB Charvarius Ward N/A Unranked Unranked CB Bashaud Breeland 3 No. 452 No. 35 S CB Rashad Fenton 3 No. 948 No. 86 CB S Daniel Sorensen 3 No. 549 No. 50 S S Tyrann Mathieu 4 No. 218 No. 55 CB

Let's switch over the the Buccaneers and check out their offense based on the team's official depth chart:

Player Stars Overall rank Position rank QB Tom Brady N/A Unranked Unranked RB Ronald Jones II 4 No. 40 No. 4 RB WR Chris Godwin 4 No. 168 No. 26 RB WR Mike Evans 3 No. 733 No. 83 WR TE Rob Gronkowski 4 No. 101 No. 4 TE TE Cameron Brate N/A Unranked Unranked LT Donovan Smith 4 No. 164 No. 16 OT LG Ali Marpet N/A Unranked Unranked C Ryan Jensen N/A Unranked Unranked RG Aaron Stinnie N/A Unranked Unranked RT Tristan Wirfs 4 No. 331 No. 33 OT

And here's the defense, which has some big former blue-chip players anchoring both the defensive front and back end.

Player Stars Overall rank Position rank DE Ndamukong Suh 4 No. 48 No. 6 DT NT Rakeem Nunez-Roches 3 No. 1,276 No. 90 DT DE William Gholston 5 No. 18 No. 4 DE OLB Jason Pierre-Paul 2 No. 2,159 No. 124 DE ILB Devin White 4 No. 135 No. 5 RB ILB Lavonte David N/A Unranked Unranked OLB Shaquil Barrett N/A Unranked Unranked CB Carlton Davis 4 No. 340 No. 32 CB CB Jamel Dean 4 No. 325 No. 29 CB S Antoine Winfield Jr. 3 No. 1,415 No. 128 CB S Jordan Whitehead 4 No. 105 No. 13 CB

What's the takeaway? At this stage, there isn't much of one. A look at the Chiefs roster says that stars don't matter. A look at the Bucs roster says it matters to a degree. The truth is somewhere in the middle.

Recruits of the two- or three-star variety vastly outnumber the four- and five-star recruits, annually. For reference, 247Sports typically awards somewhere between 30 and 35 players five-star status every cycle. Another 300 or so prospects earn four-star recognition. Meanwhile, there are literally thousands of high school and junior college football players. The odds of a two-star or three-star (or unranked) player starting in the Super Bowl are better simply because there are significantly more of them on record. Development through the years plays a major factor at the highest level and most careers aren't linear.

But there is a lesson on the page for young football players everywhere: no matter how many stars are next to your name, if you have talent and work ethic, coaches will find you. And you can start on a Super Bowl-bound team.