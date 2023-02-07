gettyimages-1463125030-1.jpg
Getty Images

Super Bowl LVII between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles will take place Sunday at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, and there will be plenty of former college stars on the biggest stage in football. 

One of the most intriguing players in the game is Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts. The third-year signal-caller started at Alabama as a true freshman in 2016, was benched in favor of Tua Tagovailoa in the College Football Playoff National Championship the next season, saved the season in the SEC Championship Game in 2018 when Tagovailoa suffered an injury and became a Heisman Trophy finalist in 2019 at Oklahoma. That is a roller-coaster ride of epic proportions. 

Patrick Mahomes II, formerly of Texas Tech and MVP of Super Bowl LIV, will take the snaps for the Chiefs in an attempt to hoist the Vince Lombardi Trophy for the second time in his career. The former Red Raiders star has evolved from a star in the "Air Raid" offense in Lubbock, Texas, into one of the most dynamic signal-callers in a generation.

Super Bowl players by college  

Where players on the official active rosters of the Chiefs and Eagles as of Monday played in college.   

SchoolPlayers
Oklahoma6
Florida4
Michigan4
Mississippi State4
Auburn3
Cincinnati3
Florida State3
Georgia2
Louisiana Tech3
Nebraska3
Washington State3

Two players each: Alabama, Middle Tennessee, Memphis, Old DominionRutgers, SMU, Texas Tech, USCWisconsin

One player each: Clemson, Duke, East Carolina, Eastern Michigan, Fayetteville State, Georgia Southern, Georgia Tech, Idaho, Illinois, Kansas, Kentucky, LSUMarshall, Miami, Michigan State, Missouri, Missouri Southern, NC State, North Carolina, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Ole Miss, Oregon State, Pennsylvania, Penn State, Pittsburgh, Purdue, Samford, South Carolina State, South Dakota, South Dakota State, South FloridaSouthern Miss, Stanford, TCU, Temple, Tennessee, Toledo, Tulane, Utah, Valdosta State, Virginia, Washington, West Virginia, Western Illinois, Western Michigan, Wyoming

Super Bowl players by conference

The conferences represented by players based on the official Chiefs and Eagles active rosters as of Monday.

ConferencePlayers
SEC21
Big Ten16
ACC11
Big 1211
AAC10
FCS or lower10
Pac-129
Conference USA8
MAC4
Sun Belt2
Independent1
Mountain West1
No college1