Eagles receiver DeVonta Smith has the chance to etch his name alongside some of the all-time greats when Philadelphia takes on the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX. With an Eagles win, Smith would become just the fifth player and first receiver ever to win the Heisman Trophy, a college national championship and the Super Bowl.

Charles Woodson was the last to accomplish the trifecta when he won a Super Bowl ring with the Packers in 2011, joining Tony Dorsett, Marcus Allen and Reggie Bush on the list.

Alabama produced four Heisman Trophy winners during coach Nick Saban's legendary 17-year run. But Smith would be the first former Crimson Tide player to complete the Heisman, national champion, and Super Bowl champion trio.

Smith is the Crimson Tide's all-time leader in receptions at 235, receiving yards at 3,965 and receiving touchdowns at 46. He capped his legendary college career with 117 receptions for 1,856 yards and 23 touchdowns in 2020. The storybook season earned him the Heisman Trophy and national title ring. He was then selected No. 10 overall in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Despite concerns over his slender build, Smith's game has translated well at the next level, He's totaled 308 receptions for 4,011 yards and 27 touchdowns over four seasons as a pro. Here's the rundown on the other four players who've accomplished the feat.

Heisman, national title winners to win Super Bowl

Tony Dorsett -- Pitt: Dorsett won the Heisman Trophy while starring for Pitt's 1976 national championship team and went on to win Super Bowl XII with the Cowboys in 1978. Dorsett totaled 66 yards rushing and a touchdown on 15 carries as Dallas defeated the Denver Broncos 27-10.

Marcus Allen -- USC: Allen won the national championship at USC in 1978 and Heisman Trophy in 1981. Allen earned Super Bowl XVIII MVP honors while totaling 191 yards rushing and two touchdowns as his Los Angeles Raiders defeated Washington 38-9 in 1984.

Reggie Bush -- USC: Bush won the Heisman Trophy in 2005 after helping USC to the 2004 BCS National Championship. He contributed 25 yards rushing and 38 yards receiving in the New Orleans Saints' 31-17 Super Bowl XLIV win over the Indianapolis Colts in 2010.

Charles Woodson -- Michigan: Woodson won the Heisman Trophy as a superstar cornerback, kick returner and receiver for Michigan's 1997 national championship team. He was also a Pro Bowl performer for the Green Bay Packers team that won Super Bowl XLV 31-25 over the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2011.