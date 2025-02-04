For the third consecutive year, Oklahoma will be the college with the most former players in the Super Bowl as the Sooners-heavy Kansas City Chiefs take on the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday in New Orleans. Five former Oklahoma players are on the Chiefs' 53-man roster, and two more play for Philadelphia.

Georgia is second on the list with six former players in the game, including five who play defense for the Eagles. While it's no surprise to see two historically strong programs like Oklahoma and Georgia with numerous former players in the Super Bowl, the full rundown includes some head-turning realities.

For example: Oregon doesn't have a single representative (as designated on the official rosters). Ohio State has just one in reserve Eagles receiver Parris Campbell. Among the college surpassing the Ducks and matching the Buckeyes in Super Bowl representatives are Division II programs Colorado State-Pueblo, Missouri S&T and Fayetteville State.

Eagles offensive lineman Jordan Mailata didn't even play college football. The All-Pro tackle grew up playing rugby in Australia.

So where did each of this year's Super Bowl players attend college? We break it down below based on school and conference.

Super Bowl players by college

Where players on the official active rosters of the Chiefs and 49ers as of Monday played in college.

Two players each: Georgia Tech, Texas A&M, Marshall, Pitt, Indiana, Washington, Cincinnati, USC, Washignton State, Toledo, Mississippi State, Nebraska, Wisconsin

One player each: Colorado State-Pueblo, Holy Cross, Iowa, Ohio State, Purdue, Notre Dame, Army, North Dakota State, Illinois, Western Michigan, Rutgers, NC State, Fayetteville State, Texas Tech, Missouri, Vanderbilt, Tennessee, San Diego State, Ole Miss, Houston Christian, Middle Tennessee, Sam Houston, UCLA, Fresno State, South Dakota State, Virginia Tech, Mass, Duke, SMU, Penn, Louisville, BYU, Louisiana Tech, Old Dominion, Kentucky, Kansas State, Missouri S&T

Super Bowl players by conference

The conferences represented by players based on the official Chiefs and 49ers active rosters as of Tuesday.