Super Bowl LIX is a testament to player identification and talent development. Neither the Philadelphia Eagles nor the Kansas City Chiefs are lacking in headline players, even if one were to go all the way back to the high school recruiting days.

But there are plenty of listed starters that didn't even hold a ranking when they were being sought after by college programs across the nation. Seven expected starters on the Eagles and the Chiefs were unranked when they signed out of high school; Philadelphia has three on offense, while Kansas City has three on defense. A good few of those unranked prospects cut their teeth in junior college before moving on to play major college football.

Not all paths are created equal. For every formerly unranked prospect competing in the Super Bowl, there's a standout athlete with a five-star pedigree to his name. Especially on defense, where almost half of the expected defensive line starters for both teams held a five-star ranking -- that means almost every top program in the nation would have been calling for their services.

The rosters are mostly filled out with ex-three and four-star prospects, which makes sense given that those players tend to constitute a bulk of the recruiting rankings during each cycle. Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who is gunning for his third straight Super Bowl win, was a three-star when he signed with Texas Tech in 2014.

Ahead of Sunday's clash between the Eagles and the Chiefs, here's how each expected starter (according to the teams' respective official depth charts) ranked as a high school prospect. Rankings are provided courtesy of the 247Sports Composite.

Philadelphia Eagles offense

Player Stars Overall rank Position rank QB Jalen Hurts 4 No. 175 No. 3 DUAL QB RB Saquon Barkley 4 No. 119 No. 13 RB WR A.J. Brown 4 No. 36 No. 4 WR WR DeVonta Smith 4 No. 62 No. 9 WR WR Jahan Dotson 3 No. 192 No. 36 WR TE Dallas Goedert Unranked N/A N/A LT Jordan Mailata Unranked N/A N/A LG Landon Dickerson 4 No. 31 No. 4 OT C Cam Jurgens 4 No. 193 No. 7 TE RG Mekhi Becton 3 No. 399 No. 42 OT RT Lane Johnson Unranked N/A N/A

Philadelphia Eagles defense

Player Stars Overall rank Position rank EDGE Nolan Smith Jr. 5 No. 1 No. 1 WDE DT Jordan Davis 3 No. 424 No. 29 DT DT Jalen Carter 5 No. 18 No. 4 DT DT Milton Williams 2 No. 2,640 No. 127 SDE EDGE Josh Sweat 5 No. 8 No. 1 WDE LB Nakobe Dean 5 No. 19 No. 2 ILB LB Zack Baun 3 No. 1,055 No. 83 ATH CB Darius Slay Jr. 3 No. 1,439 No. 160 WR CB Quinyon Mitchell 3 No. 1,830 No. 159 CB NCB Cooper DeJean 4 No. 359 No. 26 S S C.J. Gardner-Johnson 4 No. 42 No. 4 CB S Reed Blankenship 3 No. 1,713 No. 132 S

Kansas City Chiefs offense

Player Stars Overall rank Position rank QB Patrick Mahomes 3 No. 389 No. 22 PRO QB RB Isiah Pacheco 3 No. 665 No. 30 RB FB Carson Steele Unranked N/A N/A WR DeAndre Hopkins 4 No. 210 No. 30 WR WR Xavier Worthy 4 No. 62 No. 8 WR TE Travis Kelce 2 No. 1,602 No. 85 TE LT Joe Thuney 2 No. 1,537 No. 131 OT LG Mike Caliendo 3 No. 1,782 No. 101 OG C Creed Humphrey 4 No. 290 No. 3 OC RG Trey Smith 5 No. 14 No. 4 OT RT Jawaan Taylor 3 No. 927 No. 46 OG

Kansas City Chiefs defense