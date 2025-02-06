adobe-express-file-11.jpg
Getty Images

Super Bowl LIX is a testament to player identification and talent development. Neither the Philadelphia Eagles nor the Kansas City Chiefs are lacking in headline players, even if one were to go all the way back to the high school recruiting days. 

But there are plenty of listed starters that didn't even hold a ranking when they were being sought after by college programs across the nation. Seven expected starters on the Eagles and the Chiefs were unranked when they signed out of high school; Philadelphia has three on offense, while Kansas City has three on defense. A good few of those unranked prospects cut their teeth in junior college before moving on to play major college football.

Not all paths are created equal. For every formerly unranked prospect competing in the Super Bowl, there's a standout athlete with a five-star pedigree to his name. Especially on defense, where almost half of the expected defensive line starters for both teams held a five-star ranking -- that means almost every top program in the nation would have been calling for their services. 

The rosters are mostly filled out with ex-three and four-star prospects, which makes sense given that those players tend to constitute a bulk of the recruiting rankings during each cycle. Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who is gunning for his third straight Super Bowl win, was a three-star when he signed with Texas Tech in 2014. 

Ahead of Sunday's clash between the Eagles and the Chiefs, here's how each expected starter (according to the teams' respective official depth charts) ranked as a high school prospect. Rankings are provided courtesy of the 247Sports Composite. 

Philadelphia Eagles offense 

PlayerStarsOverall rankPosition rank

QB Jalen Hurts

4

No. 175

No. 3 DUAL QB

RB Saquon Barkley

4

No. 119

No. 13 RB

WR A.J. Brown

4

No. 36

No. 4 WR

WR DeVonta Smith

4

No. 62

No. 9 WR

WR Jahan Dotson

3

No. 192

No. 36 WR

TE Dallas Goedert

Unranked

N/A

N/A

LT Jordan Mailata

Unranked

N/A

N/A

LG Landon Dickerson

4

No. 31

No. 4 OT

C Cam Jurgens

4

No. 193

No. 7 TE

RG Mekhi Becton

3

No. 399

No. 42 OT

RT Lane Johnson

Unranked

N/A

N/A

Philadelphia Eagles defense 

PlayerStarsOverall rankPosition rank

EDGE Nolan Smith Jr.

5

No. 1 

No. 1 WDE

DT Jordan Davis

3

No. 424

No. 29 DT

DT Jalen Carter

5

No. 18

No. 4 DT

DT Milton Williams

2

No. 2,640

No. 127 SDE

EDGE Josh Sweat

5

No. 8 

No. 1 WDE

LB Nakobe Dean

5

No. 19

No. 2 ILB

LB Zack Baun

3

No. 1,055

No. 83 ATH

CB Darius Slay Jr.

3

No. 1,439

No. 160 WR

CB Quinyon Mitchell

3

No. 1,830

No. 159 CB

NCB Cooper DeJean

4

No. 359

No. 26 S

S C.J. Gardner-Johnson

4

No. 42 

No. 4 CB

S Reed Blankenship3No. 1,713No. 132 S

Kansas City Chiefs offense 

PlayerStarsOverall rankPosition rank

QB Patrick Mahomes

3

No. 389

No. 22 PRO QB

RB Isiah Pacheco

3

No. 665

No. 30 RB

FB Carson Steele

Unranked

N/A

N/A

WR DeAndre Hopkins

4

No. 210

No. 30 WR

WR Xavier Worthy

4

No. 62

No. 8 WR

TE Travis Kelce

2

No. 1,602

No. 85 TE

LT Joe Thuney

2

No. 1,537

No. 131 OT

LG Mike Caliendo

3

No. 1,782

No. 101 OG

C Creed Humphrey

4

No. 290

No. 3 OC

RG Trey Smith

5

No. 14

No. 4 OT

RT Jawaan Taylor

3

No. 927 

No. 46 OG

Kansas City Chiefs defense

PlayerStarsOverall rankPosition rank

DE George Karlaftis

4

No. 59

No. 4 SDE

DT Chris Jones

5

No. 18 

No. 2 SDE

DT Tershawn Wharton

Unranked

N/A

N/A

DE Mike Danna

3

No. 2,034

No. 94 WDE

LB Nick Bolton

3

No. 1,114

No. 39 ILB

LB Drue Tranquill

4

No. 281 

No. 21 S

LB Leo Chenal

3

No. 635

No. 35 ATH

CB Trent McDuffie

4

No. 126

No. 12 CB

CB Jaylen Watson

Unranked

N/A

N/A

S Justin Reid

3

No. 365

No. 21 S

S Bryan Cook

Unranked

N/A

N/A