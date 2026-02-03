Alabama will be the most highly represented college football program when the New England Patriots and Seattle Seahawks duel in Super Bowl LX on Sunday. With seven players across the two rosters (four with the Seahawks and three with the Patriots), the Crimson Tide produced more Super Bowl participants than any other program. In turn, the SEC is responsible for the most players at the conference level with 30.

This is the first time since 2017 that Alabama has the most alumni in the game. In snapping that nearly decade-long drought, the Crimson Tide also unseated Oklahoma from the throne after the Sooners topped the leaderboard each of the last three years.

The last time a conference other than the SEC accounted for the most Super Bowl players was 2015.

While the SEC has long been the premier conference in terms of producing professional talent, the Big Ten consistently stands in near lockstep with its rival league, and that is evident on the Seahawks' roster in particular. Seattle will feature four players from USC and three from Michigan to help the Big Ten account for the second-most participants of any conference.

Playing Power Four college football is no prerequisite for developing into an NFL standout, though. In fact, 13 Super Bowl players this year hail from the FCS and Division II. That is nearly twice as many players as the Big 12 produced.

Here are the schools and conferences that are responsible for the most players in the 2026 Super Bowl.

Super Bowl players by college

Where players on the official active rosters of the Patriots and Seahawks as of Monday played in college.

School Players Alabama 7 LSU 5 Michigan 4 USC 4 Auburn 3 Illinois 3 Minnesota 3 NC State 3 Ohio State 3 Texas 3

Two players each: Boise State, California, Eastern Washington, Houston, Miami, Michigan State, Missouri, North Carolina, North Dakota State, Notre Dame, Ole Miss, Penn State, South Carolina, Washington State

One player each: Arkansas, Boston College, BYU, Cal Poly, Cincinnati, Colorado, Drake, Duke, Georgia, Hawaii, Idaho, Iowa, Lenoir Rhyne, Liberty, Louisiana Tech, Marist, Maryland, Memphis, Mississippi State, Montana, Montana State, Oklahoma, Oregon, Oregon State, Sacramento State, SMU, Stanford, Tennessee, Troy, UCF, UConn, Utah, UTEP, UTSA, Vanderbilt, Virginia, Washington, Weber State, Western Michigan, Wyoming

Super Bowl players by conference

The conferences represented by players based on the official Patriots and Seahawks active rosters as of Monday.