Super Bowl 2026 rosters: How Patriots, Seahawks starters rated as high school recruits before NFL
From five-star prospects to unranked long shots, both Super Bowl LX rosters are a mix of paths to the NFL
Super Bowl LX will pit the New England Patriots against the Seattle Seahawks, but these rosters tell a story that starts long before the NFL. Looking back at how these players were rated coming out of high school gives some perspective on the different paths that lead to the biggest game of the year.
Not every starter in Sunday's game was a five-star recruit. In fact, there are more zero-star recruits (seven) -- players who weren't ranked at all -- than five-stars (four). But recruiting rankings are far from a guarantee of NFL success. They're designed to approximate potential, much like the NFL Draft, with roughly 32 industry five-star prospects identified in each class. That leaves the bulk of players as three- and four-star recruits, with a few unranked long shots who eventually break through.
The Patriots' list of starters illustrates that mix well. On offense, elite five-star talents like wideouts Stefon Diggs (No. 8 overall in the 2012 class) and Kayshon Boutte (No. 24 in the 2020 class) line up alongside unranked players such as fellow receiver Mack Hollins and running back Rhamondre Stevenson. The offensive line features a combination of four- and three-star recruits, while quarterback Drake Maye was a four-star prospect, ranked No. 9 among quarterbacks in the 2021 class. On defense, New England has only one starter who ranked inside the top 150 of his respective class: linebacker K'Lavon Chaisson (No. 37 in the 2017 class).
The Seahawks' group of starters paints a similar picture. On offense, five-star standouts like tackle Charles Cross (No. 27 overall in the 2019 class) and receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba (No. 29 overall in 2020) provide top-end talent, while receiver Cooper Kupp and guard Gray Zabel went unranked coming out of high school. Quarterback Sam Darnold was a four-star, dual-threat prospect and the No. 13 quarterback in the 2015 class. On defense, Seattle has no former five-star starters but three players ranked inside the top 150 in their respective classes: defensive end Leonard Williams (No. 51 in the 2012 class), cornerback Josh Jobe (No. 109 in the 2018 class) and edge rusher Derick Hall (No. 149 in the 2019 class).
With the Patriots and Seahawks set to meet in Super Bowl LX Sunday, below is a look at how each projected starter ranked as a high school prospect according to the industry‑generated 247Sports Composite.
New England Patriots offense
|Player
|Rating
|Overall Rank
|Position Rank
QB Drake Maye
4-star
No. 56
No. 9 QB
RB Rhamondre Stevenson
N/a
N/a
N/a
WR Stefon Diggs
5-star
No. 8
No. 2 WR
WR Kayshon Boutte
5-star
No. 24
No. 2 WR
WR Mack Hollins
N/a
N/a
N/a
TE Huntry Henry
4-star
No. 80
No. 3 TE
FB Jack Westover
N/a
N/a
N/a
LT Will Campbell
4-star
No. 36
No. 4 OT
LG Jared Wilson
3-star
No. 450
No. 31 IOL
C Garrett Bradbury
3-star
No. 1,754
No. 73 TE
RG Mike Onwenu
4-star
No. 86
No. 4 OG
RT Morgan Moses
4-star
No. 86
No. 8 OT
New England Patriots defense
|Player
|Rating
|Overall Rank
|Position Rank
DT Christian Barmore
4-star
No. 176
No. 16 DT
NT Khyiris Tonga
2-star
No. 3,176
No. 187 DT
DT Milton Williams
2-star
No. 2,640
No. 127 SDE
OLB Harold Landry III
3-star
No. 415
No. 22 WDE
LB Robert Spillane
3-star
No. 1,452
No. 125 ATH
LB Christian Elliss
3-star
No. 1,414
No. 111 S
OLB K'Lavon Chaisson
4-star
No. 37
No. 4 WDE
CB Carlton Davis III
4-star
No. 334
No. 31 CB
S Jaylinn Hawkins
4-star
No. 269
No. 31 WR
S Craig Woodson
3-star
No. 1,512
No. 126 S
CB Christian Gonzalez
4-star
No. 312
No. 31 S
Seattle Seahawks offense
|Player
|Rating
|Overall Rank
|Position Rank
QB Sam Darnold
4-star
No. 148
No. 5 DUAL
RB Kenneth Walker III
3-star
No. 2,111
No. 138 RB
WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba
5-star
No. 29
No. 5 WR
WR Cooper Kupp
N/a
N/a
N/a
TE AJ Barner
3-star
No. 1,131
No. 51 TE
FB Robbie Ouzts
3-star
No. 629
No. 31 TE
LT Charles Cross
5-star
No. 27
No. 5 OT
LG Gray Zabel
N/a
N/a
N/a
C Jalen Sundell
2-star
No. 3,592
No. 312 OT
RG Anthony Bradford
4-star
No. 191
No. 12 OG
|RT Abraham Lucas
|3-star
|No. 464
|No. 50 OT
Seattle Seahawks defense
|Player
|Rating
|Overall Rank
|Position Rank
DE DeMarcus Lawrence
N/a
N/a
N/a
DT Byron Murphy II
4-star
No. 393
No. 49 DL
DE Leonard Williams
4-star
No. 51
No. 3 SDE
RUSH Derick Hall
4-star
No. 149
No. 8 WDE
MLB Ernest Jones IV
3-star
No. 926
No. 62 OLB
WLB Drake Thomas
3-star
No. 572
No. 29 ILB
SLB Uchenna Nwosu
3-star
No. 858
No. 71 S
CB Devon Witherspoon
N/a
N/a
N/a
CB Josh Jobe
4-star
No. 109
No. 14 CB
S Coby Bryant
3-star
No. 1,661
No. 171 CB
S Julian Love
3-star
No. 477
No. 46 CB
S Nick Emmanwori
3-star
No. 435
No. 39 S