Super Bowl LX will pit the New England Patriots against the Seattle Seahawks, but these rosters tell a story that starts long before the NFL. Looking back at how these players were rated coming out of high school gives some perspective on the different paths that lead to the biggest game of the year.

Not every starter in Sunday's game was a five-star recruit. In fact, there are more zero-star recruits (seven) -- players who weren't ranked at all -- than five-stars (four). But recruiting rankings are far from a guarantee of NFL success. They're designed to approximate potential, much like the NFL Draft, with roughly 32 industry five-star prospects identified in each class. That leaves the bulk of players as three- and four-star recruits, with a few unranked long shots who eventually break through.

The Patriots' list of starters illustrates that mix well. On offense, elite five-star talents like wideouts Stefon Diggs (No. 8 overall in the 2012 class) and Kayshon Boutte (No. 24 in the 2020 class) line up alongside unranked players such as fellow receiver Mack Hollins and running back Rhamondre Stevenson. The offensive line features a combination of four- and three-star recruits, while quarterback Drake Maye was a four-star prospect, ranked No. 9 among quarterbacks in the 2021 class. On defense, New England has only one starter who ranked inside the top 150 of his respective class: linebacker K'Lavon Chaisson (No. 37 in the 2017 class).

The Seahawks' group of starters paints a similar picture. On offense, five-star standouts like tackle Charles Cross (No. 27 overall in the 2019 class) and receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba (No. 29 overall in 2020) provide top-end talent, while receiver Cooper Kupp and guard Gray Zabel went unranked coming out of high school. Quarterback Sam Darnold was a four-star, dual-threat prospect and the No. 13 quarterback in the 2015 class. On defense, Seattle has no former five-star starters but three players ranked inside the top 150 in their respective classes: defensive end Leonard Williams (No. 51 in the 2012 class), cornerback Josh Jobe (No. 109 in the 2018 class) and edge rusher Derick Hall (No. 149 in the 2019 class).

With the Patriots and Seahawks set to meet in Super Bowl LX Sunday, below is a look at how each projected starter ranked as a high school prospect according to the industry‑generated 247Sports Composite.

New England Patriots offense

PlayerRatingOverall RankPosition Rank

QB Drake Maye

4-star

No. 56

No. 9 QB

RB Rhamondre Stevenson

N/a

N/a

N/a

WR Stefon Diggs

5-star

No. 8

No. 2 WR

WR Kayshon Boutte

5-star

No. 24

No. 2 WR

WR Mack Hollins

N/a

N/a

N/a

TE Huntry Henry

4-star

No. 80

No. 3 TE

FB Jack Westover

N/a

N/a

N/a

LT Will Campbell

4-star

No. 36

No. 4 OT

LG Jared Wilson

3-star

No. 450

No. 31 IOL

C Garrett Bradbury

3-star

No. 1,754

No. 73 TE

RG Mike Onwenu

4-star

No. 86

No. 4 OG

RT Morgan Moses

4-star

No. 86

No. 8 OT

New England Patriots defense

PlayerRatingOverall RankPosition Rank

DT Christian Barmore

4-star

No. 176

No. 16 DT

NT Khyiris Tonga

2-star

No. 3,176

No. 187 DT

DT Milton Williams

2-star

No. 2,640

No. 127 SDE

OLB Harold Landry III

3-star

No. 415

No. 22 WDE

LB Robert Spillane

3-star

No. 1,452

No. 125 ATH

LB Christian Elliss

3-star

No. 1,414

No. 111 S

OLB K'Lavon Chaisson

4-star

No. 37

No. 4 WDE

CB Carlton Davis III

4-star

No. 334

No. 31 CB

S Jaylinn Hawkins

4-star

No. 269

No. 31 WR

S Craig Woodson

3-star

No. 1,512

No. 126 S

CB Christian Gonzalez

4-star

No. 312

No. 31 S

Seattle Seahawks offense

PlayerRatingOverall RankPosition Rank

QB Sam Darnold

4-star

No. 148

No. 5 DUAL

RB Kenneth Walker III

3-star

No. 2,111

No. 138 RB

WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba

5-star

No. 29

No. 5 WR

WR Cooper Kupp

N/a

N/a

N/a

TE AJ Barner

3-star

No. 1,131

No. 51 TE

FB Robbie Ouzts

3-star

No. 629

No. 31 TE

LT Charles Cross

5-star

No. 27

No. 5 OT

LG Gray Zabel

N/a

N/a

N/a

C Jalen Sundell

2-star

No. 3,592

No. 312 OT

RG Anthony Bradford

4-star

No. 191

No. 12 OG

RT Abraham Lucas3-starNo. 464No. 50 OT

Seattle Seahawks defense

PlayerRatingOverall RankPosition Rank

DE DeMarcus Lawrence

N/a

N/a

N/a

DT Byron Murphy II

4-star

No. 393

No. 49 DL

DE Leonard Williams

4-star

No. 51

No. 3 SDE

RUSH Derick Hall

4-star

No. 149

No. 8 WDE

MLB Ernest Jones IV

3-star

No. 926

No. 62 OLB

WLB Drake Thomas

3-star

No. 572

No. 29 ILB

SLB Uchenna Nwosu

3-star

No. 858

No. 71 S

CB Devon Witherspoon

N/a

N/a

N/a

CB Josh Jobe

4-star

No. 109

No. 14 CB

S Coby Bryant

3-star

No. 1,661

No. 171 CB

S Julian Love

3-star

No. 477

No. 46 CB

S Nick Emmanwori

3-star

No. 435

No. 39 S