Suspended USC wide receiver Joseph Lewis arrested on suspicion of domestic violence
Lewis had previously been arrested in February on a domestic violence charge
Two months after pleading no contest to two counts of domestic battery, USC wide receiver Joseph Lewis is once again in trouble with the law.
TMZ reported Thursday morning that Lewis was taken into custody Wednesday evening on suspicion of domestic violence, which was confirmed by Tom Schad of USA Today via the LAPD. Lewis' bail has been set at $100,000. However, few additional details of the incident are known at this time.
This is the second time Lewis has been allegedly involved in a domestic violence situation. He was arrested in February on one count of felony domestic violence. He was then subsequently suspended from the team. Though Lewis didn't end up facing the felony charge, he later entered a plea agreement in May on two counts of domestic battery.
As part of the agreement Lewis was sentenced to 60 days in county jail, but was released after 21. Lewis was removed from the roster before spring practice began and his status with the team remained unchanged following his release from jail. USC has not yet commented on Lewis' latest arrest.
Lewis was ranked as the No. 31 overall player in the 2017 recruiting class. A five-star prospect and U.S. Army All-American, he recorded only four catches for 39 receiving yards in limited action.
