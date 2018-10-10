Suspended Wisconsin WR Quintez Cephus suing university for violating his rights

Suspended Wisconsin wide receiver Quintez Cephus is suing the university, claiming it violated his Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination.

The lawsuit seeks unspecified damages for emotional and psychological problems along with damage to Cephus' reputation and future career prospects, including and past and future economic losses. The suit states that by proceeding with a Title IX investigation, the university treated Cephus unfairly because of his "inability to participate in an interview or otherwise meaningfully participate in the university's process," due to his ongoing criminal case. The case was opened at the end of May and concluded on Aug. 31.

"Defendants have knowingly and intentionally forced [Cephus] into the predicament of having to either waive his Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination by choosing to participate in the university process despite the potential harm to his criminal defense or decline to participate in the university's process thus leading to the inevitable finding of responsibility and severe sanctions," the lawsuit says, according to the Wisconsin State Journal.

The suit demands that Wisconsin suspend its disciplinary proceedings against Cephus until his criminal case is resolved.

"We have not yet reviewed this lawsuit," said UW-Madison spokeswoman Meredith McGlone. "However, we are confident that our processes related to these types of investigations comply with federal law."

According to the criminal complaint, Cephus sexually assaulted two intoxicated women in his apartment in April while fellow Badgers wideout Danny Davis III took at least one photo. The two women said they met Cephus at a local bar and ended up back at his apartment. Both women say they were heavily intoxicated with one adding she was "going in and out of consciousness," while the other states she didn't remember how she got home. Cephus has maintained that the intercourse was consensual.

Cephus and Davis were suspended by the team in August. Davis was later reinstated and was not charged. Cephus faces second-and-third-degree sexual assault charges and will stand trial. A motion from Cehpus' attorneys to dismiss the second-degree sexual assault charge was denied.