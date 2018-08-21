Suspension of LSU offensive lineman Ed Ingram stems from sexual assault arrest
Ingram was arrested by DeSoto Police on Aug. 2, and suspended indefinitely Aug. 3
Suspended LSU offensive lineman Ed Ingram faces two counts of aggravated sexual assault in Dallas County, Texas, according to the Advocate.
Ingram was suspended indefinitely on Aug. 3 for what was then simply described as a violation of team rules. The Advocate reported this week that Ingram was arrested in his home town of DeSoto, Texas, on Aug. 2, the day before the beginning of preseason camp. When coach Ed Orgeron initially addressed Ingram's suspension, he did not elaborate on the details of the violation, nor did he mention the arrest.
"We have a policy set in place with the university," Orgeron said at the time. "He broke that policy, so we just need to see what happens."
LSU's policy is for any student-athlete charged with a felony to be suspended immediately.
DeSoto Police told the Advocate that the victim in the alleged incident was a minor, though it would not disclose the exact age and it is not yet public when the alleged incident occurred. According to the report, Ingram's bond conditions prohibited communication with the the victim or "contact with any minor child."
Ingram started 12 games as a freshman in 2017.
