SWAC Championship: Alcorn State vs. Southern odds, picks, predictions from expert on 28-19 run

The Alcorn State Braves (8-3) host the Southern Jaguars (7-3) in the 2018 SWAC championship game on Saturday at 4:30 p.m. ET. Vegas has made this game a pick'em, meaning neither team is getting any points in the latest Alcorn State vs. Southern odds. The Over-Under for total points, meanwhile, is set at 53. With two red-hot teams facing off with the SWAC Championship 2018 on the line, be sure to check out what SportsLine's Mike Tierney has to say before making any Alcorn State vs. Southern picks of your own.

Tierney is a veteran national sportswriter and handicapper whose work has appeared in the New York Times, Los Angeles Times and several other top publications in the nation.

Tierney is having another strong season, entering Championship Week on an impressive 28-19 run on all his college football picks.

Tierney knows the Jaguars enter the SWAC Championship Game 2018 with five consecutive wins, all of them coming by double-digits. A Week 13 victory over Grambling was the most important of the streak for the Jaguars. They clinched the SWAC West by avenging a 2017 loss in that matchup.

The ground game, as it has been for much of the season, was the key for Southern against Grambling. It piled up 247 yards, 167 of which came from running back Devon Benn. Quarterback Ladarius Skleton needed to complete just eight passes in that victory.

But just because Southern has been rolling doesn't mean they'll win on Saturday.

The Braves led the SWAC in total defense and come into this matchup having given up a total of just 16 points in their last two conference games. That defense, combined with the league's top offense, helped the Braves dominate the SWAC this season.

Six of their seven conference wins came by more than one score, including a 20-3 victory at Southern on Sept. 29. The Braves held Benn to just 60 yards on 21 carries in that game.

