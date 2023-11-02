Who's Playing

Boston College Eagles @ Syracuse Orange

Current Records: Boston College 5-3, Syracuse 4-4

How To Watch

When: Friday, November 3, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Friday, November 3, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: JMA Wireless Dome -- Syracuse, New York

JMA Wireless Dome -- Syracuse, New York TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

After three games on the road, Syracuse is heading back home. The Syracuse Orange and the Boston College Eagles will face off in an ACC battle at 7:30 p.m. ET on Friday at JMA Wireless Dome. Syracuse comes in on a streak of failing to score more than ten points in their last three games, a trend the team is of course eager to reverse.

Syracuse gave up the first points and the most points on Thursday. They took a serious blow against Virginia Tech, falling 38-10. The over/under was set at 47.5 points, so nice work oddsmakers; you were right on the money.

Perhaps unsurprisingly given the score, the Orange had trouble moving the ball and finished the game with only 137 total yards. They were destroyed by their opponents in that department as Virginia Tech gained 528.

Meanwhile, Boston College had already won three in a row (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 7 points), and they went ahead and made it four on Saturday. They came out on top against UConn by a score of 21-14.

Boston College relied on the efforts of Alex Broome, who gained 89 total yards and a touchdown, and Kye Robichaux, who rushed for 112 yards and two touchdowns.

Syracuse's defeat was their third straight on the road, which dropped their overall record down to 4-4. That poor showing could be blamed on the team's lackluster offensive performance across that stretch, as they only averaged 6.7 points per game. As for Boston College, their win bumped their record up to 5-3.

While only Syracuse took care of their fans the last time they played, neither team managed to cover. Looking forward, the match is expected to be close, with Syracuse going off as just a 3-point favorite. This contest might not be the best time to bet them against the spread since they've let bettors down the last four times they've played.

Syracuse beat Boston College 32-23 in their previous meeting back in November of 2022. Does Syracuse have another victory up their sleeve, or will Boston College turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Odds

Syracuse is a 3-point favorite against Boston College, according to the latest college football odds.



The over/under is set at 51 points.

See college football picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Syracuse has won 5 out of their last 8 games against Boston College.