Who's Playing

Clemson Tigers @ Syracuse Orange

Current Records: Clemson 2-2, Syracuse 4-0

How To Watch

When: Saturday, September 30, 2023 at 12 p.m. ET

Where: JMA Wireless Dome -- Syracuse, New York

TV: ABC

Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

The Syracuse Orange and the Clemson Tigers will face off in an ACC battle at 12:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at JMA Wireless Dome. Syracuse is currently enjoying a perfect season, with four straight wins to start things off.

Syracuse was not the first on the board last Saturday, but they got there more often. They took their match against Army 29-16.

Syracuse's success was spearheaded by the efforts of LeQuint Allen, who rushed for 104 yards and a touchdown, and Garrett Shrader, who threw for 245 yards and a touchdown, and also rushed for 50 yards and a touchdown. Allen is on a roll when it comes to rushing touchdowns, as he's now punched in at least one in the last four games he's played. Syracuse also got help from Damien Alford who showed off his sure hands for 135 receiving yards.

Special teams was a major factor in the game for Syracuse, racking up 11 points in total. All those points came courtesy of Brady Denaburg: he added nine points with three field goals, and another two kicking extra points. His longest was a 46-yard strike in the second quarter.

Meanwhile, Clemson fought the good fight in their overtime matchup against Florida State on Saturday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result. They fell 31-24 to the Seminoles.

Clemson's loss came about despite a quality game from Will Shipley, who rushed for 67 yards and a touchdown, and also picked up 38 receiving yards and a touchdown.

Syracuse's win lifted them to 4-0 while Clemson's loss dropped them down to 2-2.

Syracuse is hoping to beat the odds on Saturday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. This will be their first time playing as the underdogs at home this season.

Keep an eye on the end zone in Saturday's game as Syracuse and Clemson haven't had much trouble getting there this season. The Orange have been frequent visitors to the end zone this season, having averaged 5.8 touchdowns per game. However, it's not like the Tigers struggle in that department as they've been averaging 5 per game. Given each team's dominance, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Come back here after the game to find expert analysis of the match and other college football content.

Odds

Clemson is a solid 7-point favorite against Syracuse, according to the latest college football odds.





The over/under is set at 53.5 points.

Series History

Clemson has won 7 out of their last 8 games against Syracuse.