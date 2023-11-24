Who's Playing

Wake Forest Demon Deacons @ Syracuse Orange

Current Records: Wake Forest 4-7, Syracuse 5-6

How To Watch

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 2 p.m. ET Where: JMA Wireless Dome -- Syracuse, New York

JMA Wireless Dome -- Syracuse, New York TV: The CW

The CW Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

The Wake Forest Demon Deacons and the Syracuse Orange are set to square off in an ACC battle at 2:00 p.m. ET on November 25th at JMA Wireless Dome. Wake Forest is hoping to put an end to a four-game streak of away losses.

Wake Forest gave up the first points and the most points on Saturday. They took a serious blow against Notre Dame, falling 45-7. Wake Forest has struggled against Notre Dame recently, as their match on Saturday was their fourth consecutive lost matchup.

Perhaps unsurprisingly given the score, the Demon Deacons weren't very productive in the air and finished the game with only 98 passing yards. They were dismantled by their opponents in that department as Notre Dame passed for 313.

Meanwhile, Syracuse came up short against Georgia Tech on Saturday and fell 31-22.

Syracuse's defeat shouldn't obscure the performances of LeQuint Allen, who rushed for 120 yards and two touchdowns, and Dan Villari who rushed for 81 yards and a touchdown. Allen hasn't dropped below 100 rushing yards for three straight games.

Wake Forest has been struggling recently, as they've lost six of their last seven matches, which put a noticeable dent in their 4-7 record this season. As for Syracuse, they now have a losing record at 5-6.

Not only did both teams lose their last games, but neither team managed to cover the spread. As for their game on Saturday, the match is expected to be close, with Syracuse going off as just a 3-point favorite. This contest will be Wake Forest's seventh straight as the underdogs (so far over this stretch they are 3-3 against the spread).

Wake Forest beat Syracuse 45-35 in their previous meeting back in November of 2022. The rematch might be a little tougher for Wake Forest since the squad won't have the home-field advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

Syracuse is a 3-point favorite against Wake Forest, according to the latest college football odds.



The over/under is set at 44 points.

Series History

Wake Forest has won 5 out of their last 8 games against Syracuse.