Who's Playing

Western Michigan Broncos @ Syracuse Orange

Current Records: Western Michigan 1-0, Syracuse 1-0

How To Watch

When: Saturday, September 9, 2023 at 3:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, September 9, 2023 at 3:30 p.m. ET Where: JMA Wireless Dome -- Syracuse, New York

JMA Wireless Dome -- Syracuse, New York TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

The Western Michigan Broncos will head out on the road to face off against the Syracuse Orange at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at JMA Wireless Dome. Expect the scorekeeper to be kept busy: if their previous games are any indication, the two teams will really light up the scoreboard.

Western Michigan took care of business in their home opener on Thursday. They came out on top against St. Francis by a score of 35-17. Winning is a bit easier when you rush for 288 more yards than your opponent, as Western Michigan did.

Among those leading the charge was RB Jalen Buckley, who rushed for 194 yards and punched in a rushing TD. TE Austin Hence made another meaningful contribution, racking up an impressive one receiving touchdown.

Meanwhile, Syracuse kept a clean sheet againt Colgate on Saturday and took the game 65-0. Syracuse steamrolled past Colgate 65-0 at home. Syracuse pushed the score to 65-0 by the end of the third, a deficit Colgate had nochance of recovering from.

QB Garrett Shrader looked spectacular while leading his team to the win, throwing for 257 yards and four touchdowns on 24 attempts. Shrader wound up with a passer rating of 211.6. The team also got some help courtesy of QB Carlos Del Rio-Wilson, who threw for 149 yards and three touchdowns on 13 attempts.

Western Michigan will need to dig deep on Saturday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. They finished last season with an even 6-6 record against the spread.

The Broncos and the Orange both started their seasons with a win, but there can be only one on Saturday. Watch the game or check back here after the match to see who keeps the momentum going.

Odds

Syracuse is a big 23.5-point favorite against Western Michigan, according to the latest college football odds.





The over/under is set at 57 points.

See college football picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Syracuse has won both of the games they've played against Western Michigan in the last 5 years.