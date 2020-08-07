The Pac-12 and Big Ten players have issued demands that, in part, deal with increased focus on COVID-19 testing and safety protocols amid the worldwide coronavirus pandemic. ACC players as a group haven't followed suit yet, but one team has raised its concerns in a different way.

Syracuse players refused to practice on Thursday and instead held a series of team meetings, according to Syracuse.com. Some of those meetings included coach Dino Babers and athletic director John Wildhack. It's unclear what the players are hoping to receive in response to their decision to boycott practice. But the report states that it has more to do with how other ACC teams and nonconference opponent Liberty are handling testing rather than what's being done in-house.

One player, defensive lineman Cooper Dawson, has already opted out of the 2020 season. Babers told reporters on Thursday that there could be more.

"There's some people that are pending, but right now he's the only one that I'm going to talk about," Babers said. "We've got guys who have mentioned it. Guys who have talked about it. They're going to talk things over with their parents and they're still pondering some situations."

The ACC announced last month that it will require all symptomatic athletes be tested for COVID-19 even if their symptoms are minimal. Temperature checks must be conducted for every player and staff member upon entering facilities. Players and people who have been in "close contact" with players must be tested within 72 hours of each game once the regular season starts.

Syracuse isn't the first team to have players voice frustration over COVID-19 procedures. Unidentified Colorado State players said that there might be a cover-up within the program to limit the number of positive tests that become public. Other current players disputed that claim and the school is now investigating the report.