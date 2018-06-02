Syracuse QB Rex Culpepper declared cancer-free, will return to team this summer

In March, Syracuse quarterback Rex Culpepper announced on his Instagram page that he'd been diagnosed with testicular cancer, and it had spread to lymph nodes in his abdomen. Less than three months later, after 100 hours of chemotherapy, Culpepper found out he's cancer-free.

His father, former NFL defensive lineman Brad Culpepper, texted the news to Syracuse.com.

Between flying back-and-forth between Syracuse and his hometown of Tampa, Florida, for treatment, Culpepper maintained his relationship with the football team. He even convinced Syracuse coach Dino Babers to let him play in the team's spring game, leading a touchdown drive.

Culpepper appeared in one game with the Orange last season, starting the season finale against Boston College. He completed 24 of his 34 passes for 280 yards and two touchdowns in the game. He'll rejoin the team this summer and compete with senior Eric Dungey for the starting position. While it isn't likely Culpepper will win the job over the more experienced Dungey, he's already had one huge victory this offseason.