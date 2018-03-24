Syracuse QB Rex Culpepper diagnosed with treatable form of testicular cancer

Syracuse quarterback Rex Culpepper announced on Instagram that he was recently diagnosed with testicular cancer, and that it has unfortunately spread to lymph nodes in his abdomen.

Despite the setback, the rising sophomore is optimistic about his long-term outlook.

"The good news is, my situation is very treatable," Culpepper wrote in the post. "I will have to undergo an extensive, 10-week chemotherapy cycle both in Tampa and in Syracuse. To those that have reached out, I thank you, your support has been paramount. I am deeply thankful to my family, close friends and teammates as well, because no doubt I'll be leaning on you through this."

As a freshman in 2017, the Tampa native completed 45 of his 75 passes for 518 yards with two touchdowns and three interceptions, serving primarily in a backup role to starter Eric Dungey. Culpepper's lone start came in the season-finale on November 25 against Boston College. The 6-foot-3, 221-pounder went 24-for-34 for 280 yards with two touchdowns and one interception in the 42-14 loss to the Eagles.

If Culpepper's recovery goes as planned, he's in a good spot to be Dungey's primary backup for coach Dino Babers' squad heading into 2018. Former 4-star quarterback Tommy DeVito could be in the mix as well, after the Ramsey, New Jersey native redshirted in 2017.

Syracuse opens the 2018 season on Friday, Aug. 31 at Western Michigan.