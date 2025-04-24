Fran Brown put together one of the season's biggest surprises in 2024, leading Syracuse to 10 wins in his first year as a college head coach. Brown's recruiting prowess -- honed during two title-winning years on Georgia's staff -- was on display immediately, as he landed commitments from Ohio State's Kyle McCord and Texas A&M's Fadil Diggs through the transfer portal.

Now Brown and the Syracuse staff have struck again, quickly adding former Notre Dame's Steve Angeli to bolster depth in the quarterback room. As with McCord, the Orange staff didn't need many introductory conversations with the Fighting Irish quarterback.

Angeli played high school football at Bergen Catholic in New Jersey, where Syracuse quarterbacks coach Nunzio Campanile served as head coach from 2010 to 2017. Brown is deeply familiar with the area -- not only as a Camden, New Jersey, native but also from his time as an assistant at Rutgers and Temple. While this addition wasn't quite as obvious as McCord -- who knew Brown and Campanile since middle school and played youth football with offensive coordinator Jeff Nixon's son -- it's no surprise Angeli committed following his official visit.

This is where Syracuse may gain an edge in the transfer portal: prospects from the Philadelphia and New Jersey area who are already familiar with the staff. Syracuse might not be a geographic fit, but there's a cultural connection. Familiarity with coaches who have deep roots in the region has played a role in several high-profile transfer additions over the last two offseasons. Recruits who once bypassed Syracuse -- as Angeli did with Notre Dame -- may now see the Orange as a second-chance option, a way to reboot their careers with a touch of home, even if it's a few hours away.

Leaning into a regional recruiting footprint isn't new -- Brown made it a central part of his work at Rutgers and Temple. But Syracuse's recent portal success shows how the program can level up talent by leveraging those Northeast ties. And it's not just on offense. Defensive coordinator Elijah Robinson is also from Camden.

Where Angeli fits in Syracuse's quarterback competition remains unclear. LSU transfer Rickie Collins, who joined the program in December, was named the Orange's starting quarterback during spring practice. Angeli, who left Notre Dame after falling behind CJ Carr and Kenny Minchey, will likely look to challenge Collins for the job in fall camp.

One thing is certain: whoever wins the job won't be expected to match McCord's 2024 production. As McCord awaits his NFL Draft fate this weekend, he does so after finishing as one of the nation's most prolific passers in 2024. Neither Angeli nor Collins will be expected to lead the country in passing yards per game -- especially after the departure of three 900-plus-yard receivers -- but Syracuse is likely hoping its Northeast offensive braintrust can replicate some of that success. Angeli was sharp in a bowl win to close the 2023 season and saw meaningful action during Notre Dame's run to the College Football Playoff, contributing both in blowouts and key moments. He appears to be a strong fit in both scheme and culture, though he'll be playing catch-up after Collins emerged from spring as QB1.

Syracuse faces a tougher schedule in 2025 -- ACC champion Clemson and runner-up SMU rotate onto a slate that includes nonconference matchups against Tennessee and Notre Dame. Matching last season's 10-win debut will be a tall order amid roster turnover and a tougher road, but the addition of Angeli gives the Orange a better shot at surprising again.