Syracuse vs. Clemson odds, line: Picks, predictions from who’s 13-4 on Tigers, Orange games

In their quest for another College Football Playoff berth, the Clemson Tigers face a challenge Saturday when they host the surging Syracuse Orange in an ACC showdown at noon ET. The Tigers are 25.5-point favorites in the latest Clemson vs. Syracuse odds, while the over-under for total points scored is 66.5. Before you lock in any Clemson vs. Syracuse picks, be sure to check out what SportsLine senior analyst Josh Nagel has to say.

A Nevada-based expert with 20 years of experience in the sports wagering industry, Nagel specializes in handicapping college football. He also has a keen eye for the tendencies of these two programs. Over the past two years, Nagel boasts a record of 13-4 in against the spread picks involving Clemson or Syracuse.

Last season, he was all over Clemson's stretch run to the College Football Playoff and advised followers to back the Tigers as 10-point favorites against Miami in the ACC title game. The result: Clemson rolled to a 38-3 victory, and anyone who followed Nagel's advice pocketed an easy winner.

Now, he is locked in on Syracuse vs. Clemson. We can tell you he's leaning toward the over, but his much stronger play is on the spread. He's sharing his selection only over at SportsLine.

Nagel knows the Tigers will be seeking revenge against a Syracuse club that dealt them their lone loss in the 2017 regular season. Clemson seemed out of sorts and the Orange took advantage for a 27-24 home win as 24-point underdogs. This season, the Tigers (4-0) squeezed past Texas A&M 28-26 in Week 2 and are coming off a dominant performance in a 49-21 victory at Georgia Tech.

Their quarterback situation now has clarity because standout freshman Trevor Lawrence has been named the starter moving forward. Lawrence got the nod after he ignited the offense with 176 yards and four touchdowns against the Yellow Jackets.

Clemson's vaunted defense held Georgia Tech to 203 yards, most of which came in the second half with the outcome already decided.

Although the Tigers are the favorites, there's no guarantee they'll cover against a Syracuse team that has an explosive offense and gave the Tigers fits in their previous meeting.

Eric Dungey is a dual-threat quarterback who has been carving up opponents with his explosive runs and downfield passes. The Orange generated some headlines with their 30-7 upset of Florida State two weeks ago, then followed it with a 51-21 thumping of Connecticut last week. Dungey accounted for five touchdowns against the Huskies. He threw for 286 yards and two scores, while rushing for 77 yards and three more touchdowns.

Syracuse's long-suspect defense appears to have made strides, as the Orange have held their last two opponents to 28 combined points.

Nagel has analyzed all the key factors in Clemson vs. Syracuse and unearthed a critical x-factor that causes one side of the spread to hit hard. He's sharing what it is, and who to back, only at SportsLine.

Who covers Syracuse-Clemson? And what critical x-factor determines the spread? Visit SportsLine now to see which side you need to jump on Saturday, all from the expert on a blistering 13-4 run picking Clemson and Syracuse.