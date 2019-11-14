Syracuse vs. Duke odds, spread: 2019 Week 12 college football picks, predictions from proven simulation
The SportsLine projection model has a pick for the clash between Syracuse and Duke. Here are the results:
Get ready for an ACC battle as the Duke Blue Devils and the Syracuse Orange will face off at 4 p.m. ET on Saturday at Brooks Field at Wallace Wade Stadium. Duke is 4-5 overall and 2-2 at home, while Syracuse is 3-6 overall and 1-3 on the road. Duke is ranked sixth in the Coastal Division; Syracuse is ranked seventh in the Atlantic Division. The Blue Devils are favored by 11 points in the latest Duke vs. Syracuse odds, while the over-under is set at 54.5. Before entering any Syracuse vs. Duke picks, you'll want to see the college football predictions from the model at SportsLine.
The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times, and those who have followed it have seen huge returns. Over the past four-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated a stunning profit of over $4,000 for $100 players on its top-rated college football picks against the spread. The model enters Week 12 of the 2019 season on a strong run, going 109-75 on all its top-rated college football picks this season. Anybody who has been following it is way up.
Now, it has simulated Duke vs. Syracuse 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning under, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in over 50 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.
Duke has to be hurting after a devastating 38-7 defeat at the hands of Notre Dame last week. Quarterback Quentin Harris has had a decent season overall, but had a rough outing against the Irish. Despite one touchdown, he threw one interception and fumbled the ball once, with only 3.64 yards per passing attempt. After winning three of their first four, the Blue Devils have now dropped four of their last five and are just 2-4-2 against the spread this season.
Meanwhile, Syracuse went down 58-27 to Boston College two weeks ago. Syracuse was in a tough position by the half, with the score already sitting at 44-20. It was the fourth consecutive loss for the Orange, and the defense continues to be a problem. Defensive coordinator Brian Ward was fired earlier in the season, but Syracuse still hasn't found many answers on that side of the ball.
So who wins Duke vs. Syracuse? And which side of the spread is hitting over 50 percent of the time? Visit SportsLine right now to see which side of the spread to back on Saturday, all from the advanced model that has crushed its college football picks.
