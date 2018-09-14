Syracuse vs. Florida St.: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Who's Playing

Syracuse Orange (home) vs. Florida State Seminoles (away)

Current records: Syracuse 2-0; Florida St. 1-1

What to Know

Florida St. is packing up and heading on the road for the first time this season. The Seminoles face off against Syracuse on Saturday at 12:00 p.m. Expect the scorekeeper to be kept busy: if their previous games are any indication, Florida St. and Syracuse will really light up the scoreboard.

Their game two weeks ago wasn't at all kind to Florida St., but their most recent match may have softened the blow. They were able to grind out a solid win over Samford last Saturday, winning 36-26. Deondre Francois, who passed for 320 yards and 3 touchdowns, was a major factor in Florida St.'s success.

Meanwhile, Syracuse took the matchup and then some with a 62-10 victory over Wagner. The success made it back-to-back wins for Syracuse.

Their wins bumped Syracuse to 2-0 and Florida St. to 1-1. Florida St. caused 5 turnovers against Samford, so Syracuse will need to take especially good care of the ball.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 12:00 PM ET

Saturday at 12:00 PM ET Where: Carrier Dome, New York

Carrier Dome, New York TV: ESPN

ESPN Follow: CBS Sports App

Prediction

The Seminoles are a solid 3 point favorite against the Orange.

Last season, Syracuse were 6-4-1 against the spread. As for Florida St., they were 3-9-1 against the spread

Series History

Florida St. have won all of the games they've played against Syracuse in the last 4 years.