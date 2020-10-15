Who's Playing

Liberty @ Syracuse

Current Records: Liberty 4-0; Syracuse 1-3

What to Know

After a three-game homestead, the Liberty Flames will be on the road. They will take on the Syracuse Orange at noon ET on Saturday at Carrier Dome. Liberty is coming into the matchup with an unblemished 4-0 record.

You're bound to get a positive result if you outscore your opponent every quarter, and that's exactly how it played out for the Flames last week. They blew past the Louisiana-Monroe Warhawks 40-7. That 33-point margin sets a new team best for Liberty on the season. Liberty QB Malik Willis was slinging it as he accumulated 177 passing yards in addition to rushing for one TD and 87 yards.

Meanwhile, 'Cuse came up short against the Duke Blue Devils last week, falling 38-24. WR Taj Harris put forth a good effort for the losing side as he caught six passes for one TD and 138 yards. That receiving effort made it the first game that Harris has posted more than 100 yards receiving.

'Cuse's defense was a presence as well, as it collected one interception and three fumbles. That interception came courtesy of LB Mikel Jones with 6:07 remaining in the third quarter.

Liberty is now a perfect 4-0 while the Orange sit at 1-3. A couple numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: The Flames enter the game with only one thrown interception, good for ninth best in the nation. But 'Cuse enters the contest having picked the ball off seven times, good for first in the nation. These opposing strengths should make for an exciting matchup.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday at 12 p.m. ET Where: Carrier Dome -- Syracuse,, New York

Carrier Dome -- Syracuse,, New York TV: Charter Sports Southeast

Charter Sports Southeast Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Syracuse won the only game these two teams have played in the last six years.