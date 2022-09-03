Who's Playing

Louisville @ Syracuse

Last Season Records: Syracuse 5-7; Louisville 6-7

What to Know

The Syracuse Orange haven't won a matchup against the Louisville Cardinals since Nov. 9 of 2018, but they'll be looking to end the drought Saturday. They will face off at 8 p.m. ET Sept. 3 at Carrier Dome to kick off their 2022 seasons. The Orange struggled last year, ending up 5-7. Likewise, last year was nothing to brag about for U of L (6-7), either, so the team is looking forward to a new start.

A pair of offensive numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: 'Cuse was 31st best in the nation (top 12%) in rushing touchdowns, finishing the 2021 season with 28. But U of L was even better: they ranked 25th in the nation in rushing touchdowns, closing the season with 29 overall (top 10%). We'll see if that edge gives U of L a route to victory.

Since the experts predict a loss, 'Cuse will need to dig deep. Perhaps they'll be able to flip the script and come out with a big win.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 8 p.m. ET

Saturday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Carrier Dome -- Syracuse, New York

Carrier Dome -- Syracuse, New York TV: ACC Network

ACC Network Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $4.28

Odds

The Cardinals are a 4-point favorite against the Orange, according to the latest college football odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Cardinals as a 3.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Louisville have won six out of their last seven games against Syracuse.