Syracuse vs. Louisville: Prediction, pick, odds, line, TV channel, watch online, live stream

No. 13 Syracuse may not have been a popular pick heading into the season to be one of the forces in the ACC, but here we sit in Week 11 and the Orange are possibly the second-best team in the conference behind the juggernaut that is No. 2 Clemson. Now Syracuse has reached the point where it has its sights set on a top-tier bowl game come the holiday season, showing once again the progress the program has been enjoying under coach Dino Babers.

Louisville, on the other hand, was one of the team predicted to make some noise in the ACC heading into the season, but have simply been experiencing an absolute tailspin. At 2-7 overall on the year and winless in the conference, Bobby Petrino's squad has been relegated to playing the role of spoiler as the season comes to an end. Friday night, they'll look the spoil the Orange's party.

Date: Friday, Nov. 9 | Time: 7 p.m. ET

Location: Carrier Dome -- Syracuse, New York

TV: ESPN2 | Live stream: WatchESPN

Syracuse: The Orange could really flex their muscles at the end of this season. The ACC Atlantic crown is essentially out of reach, but depending on how the season ends, Syracuse could lay claim to being the conference's second-best team. After Louisville is a fun game against Notre Dame in New York -- Cuse might be just as much of a threat to beat the Irish as Northwestern, if not a little more -- and a season-ender vs. Boston College. Coach Dino Babers has done an excellent job, and this third-year leap is as impressive as any in college football. Soon enough, he'll be on the short list for open gigs in the coaching carousel. For now, though, let's just enjoy the ACC's second-best scoring offense.

Louisville: You'd think losing to Clemson 77-16 would be bottoming out, but it's a little frightening to envision this season getting even worse for Louisville. If you look past this game, the Cardinals still have to play NC State and Kentucky. This could easily end in a 2-10 year with zero ACC wins and a loss to an arch rival -- which, mind you, has now surpassed it as a program. On top of all of that is the hot seat chatter for coach Bobby Petrino. Louisville may not have Papa John's slush fund anymore, making Petrino's $14 million buyout contractual malpractice on the university's part, but desperate times may call for desperate measures.

Game prediction, picks

Louisville can't stop anyone, ranking 122nd nationally in yards per play allowed (6.79). Only Illinois and Oregon State are worse among Power Five teams. After getting 77 hung on 'em a week ago, a short week road game against another high-scoring offense isn't going to help. Pick: Syracuse -21.5

