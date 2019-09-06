Syracuse vs. Maryland odds: 2019 Week 2 college football picks, predictions from proven computer model

Syracuse will take on Maryland at noon ET Saturday at Capital One Field at Maryland Stadium. Both the Orange and the Terrapins made their backers happy in their recent games. Syracuse delivered fans and bettors alike a victory by covering the 19-point spread against Liberty. Similarly, Maryland managed to cover the 29.5-point spread in its win over Howard. The Terrapins are favored by 1.5 points over the visiting Orange in the latest Syracuse vs. Maryland odds, while the over-under is 58.5. Before you make any Syracuse vs. Maryland picks or college football predictions, you'll want to see what the SportsLine Projection Model is saying.

Maryland steamrolled Howard last Saturday, 79-0, in Michael Locksley's first game as head coach at Maryland. The 79 points were the second-most in program history and only one point shy of the record set in an 80-0 win over Washington College in 1927.

Meanwhile, the oddsmakers expected fireworks between Syracuse and Liberty, but the 69-point over-under wound up being a bit inflated. Syracuse won by a decisive 24-0 score. Among those leading the charge for Syracuse was running back Moe Neal, who rushed for 89 yards and one touchdown on 14 carries.

